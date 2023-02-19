NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

Jackson McDonald scored 25 points Saturday as the No. 3-seeded Putnam County boys basketball team rolled to a 61-32 victory over No. 13 Unity Christian in a Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinal in Granville.
Wyatt Grimshaw had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers, while Austin Mattingly had nine points and Andrew Pyszka added five points, seven assists and 10 rebounds.
The Panthers led 26-5 after the first quarter and 43-16 at halftime.
Putnam County (24-7) advances to play No. 5 Yorkville Christian (10-21) in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Dwight.
Earlville 63, LaMoille 41: The No. 5 Red Raiders defeated the No. 12 Lions in a Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional quarterfinal in Earlville.
Earlville led 19-18 after the first quarter before outscoring LaMoille 14-1 in the second quarter to take a 33-19 halftime lead.
The Red Raiders (17-12) advance to play No. 4 Dakota (16-12) in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at AFC.
Eli Keighin scored 14 points for the Lions (8-18), while Tyler Billhorn added 13 points.
Rock Falls 70, Mendota 52: The No. 9 Trojans suffered a season-ending loss to the No. 6 Rockets in a Class 2A Byron Regional quarterfinal in Rock Falls.
Mendota finishes 9-23.
El Paso-Gridley 57, Fieldcrest 49: After beating the No. 7-seeded Titans three times during the regular season, the No. 6 Knights couldn’t do it again in a Class 2A Seneca Regional quarterfinal in Minonk.
Fieldcrest ends the season 23-9.
Newark 60, Henry-Senachwine 31: The No. 12-seeded Mallards’ season came to an end with a loss to the No. 6 Norsemen in a Class 1A Midland Regional quarterfinal in Newark.
Henry finishes 6-19.
BOYS SWIMMING
At East Moline: La Salle-Peru/Ottawa had no state qualifiers but did place fifth in the United Township Sectional on Saturday.
The Cavaliers notched 130 points. Galesburg won with 287.
Owen Phillips placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:01.4 and finished fourth in the 50 freestyle in 21.75 seconds.
Phillips’ time in the 50 freestyle was one one-hundredth of a second shy of the state-qualifying standard.
L-P/O’s 200 freestyle relay of Chris Lowery, Jonathon Neu, Brian Lowery and Phillips placed fourth in 1:32.47.