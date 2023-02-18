NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

La Salle-Peru senior Connor Lorden will compete for the IHSA Class 2A 220-pound state championship.
Lorden defeated Glenwood’s Alex Harrick by 11-4 decision in the semifinals Friday night. Lorden (38-2) will face Washington’s Justin Hoffer (42-1) in the title match Saturday night. Hoffer, who reached the final with a 6-4 decision over Champaign Centennial’s Jack Barnhart, pinned Lorden in the title match at the Rochelle Sectional.
Lorden is the first L-P wrestler to reach a state title match since Bill Blum placed second at 152 in Class AA in 1998-99.
On Thursday, Lorden beat Mattoon’s Leo Meyer by 7-0 decision and Bremen’s Alex Jackson by 3-2 decision to reach the semifinals.
In Class 1A, Princeton’s Augie Christiansen stayed alive in wrestlebacks Friday, while teammate Augustus Swanson saw his season come to an end.
Christiansen defeated Peoria Notre Dame’s Chase Daugherty by 12-1 major decision in his first-round wrestleback before topping Murphysboro’s Liam Fox by 7-0 decsion. Christiansen (47-6) will face Coal City’s Mateo Blessing (43-4) in his next match Saturday.
Swanson defeated McNamara’s Blake Arseneau by 7-4 decision in his first wrestleback before losing to Polo’s Josiah Perez by 9-0 decision. Swanson ended the season with a 43-10 record.
On Thursday, Christiansen lost his first-round match by 10-4 decision to Oakwood’s Reef Pacot, while Swanson lost by 6-0 decision to Anna-Jonesboro’s Drew Sadler in his first match.
GIRLS BOWLING
At Rockford: For the second year in a row, La Salle-Peru advanced to the second day of the IHSA State Tournament.
After the first round at Cherry Bowl on Friday, the Cavaliers are in sixth-place with 5,699 pins. The top 12 teams make the cut for Saturday.
Joliet West leads the field with 5,981 pins, followed by Minooka (5,948), Harlem (5,936), Oswego (5,865) and Lockport (5,820).
Christine Ricci led the Cavs on the first day, rolling a 1,293 six-game series. She started the day with a 277 and bowled a 697 three-game series in the first round.
Ricci is in sixth place individually.
Also for L-P, Olivia Weber bowled a 1,172 series, Makenzie Hamilton had a 1,137 series, and Annalise Ricci added a 1,058 series.