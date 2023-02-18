NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Bureau Valley’s Kate Salisbury

Junior Kate Salisbury was the go-to scorer for the Bureau Valley girls basketball team this season.
That was evident during the last week of the season as Salisbury led the Storm to three wins. She scored 28 points against St. Bede, poured in another 28 points in an overtime win over Riverdale and had 22 points in the Storm’s regional quarterfinal win over IVC for an average of 26 points per game.
“In the three games last week, Kate’s rebounding effort and free-throw shooting was most impressive,” Bureau Valley coach Matt Wasilewski said. “She is, without a doubt, a great scorer. However, the effort on the glass and hitting clutch free throw after free throw stands out to me. Kate was 33 for 42, most of which came in the fourth quarters, from the line in three tight games. That is a stat not often seen at the high school level.”
For her performance, Salisbury was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonald’s.
Salisbury answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?
I started playing basketball in fifth grade. I joined my first travel team. I was always watching my older brother, Carter, play basketball and I wanted to give it a try and have stuck with it ever since.
What do you like about playing basketball?
I like playing with my teammates and representing my school. I also love to make memories with my team.
What makes you a good basketball player?
I always try to be a leader on the court and I always stay determined and persevere through any situation on the court.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite sports memory was going out to eat with the team after a win and our coach driving the bus home.
Do you have any nicknames? If so, how did you get them?
My nicknames are Salz and Kathy. I got Salz from my last name and I got Kathy from people thinking my real name is Katherine, but it’s just Kate.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
If I could go anywhere, I would go to the Maldives to see the Sea of Stars.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
Chips and salsa.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
“Grey’s Anatomy.”
What is your favorite subject in school?
Anatomy/physiology.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
I think my individual performance last week was at its best. However, the three wins that week meant the most to me.