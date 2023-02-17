NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

La Salle-Peru senior Connor Lorden edged Bremen’s Alex Jackson by 3-2 decision on Thursday to advance to the 220-pound semifinals in the IHSA Class 2A State Tournament in Champaign.
Lorden (37-2) will face Glenwood’s Alex Hamrick (44-4) in the semifinals Friday.
Earlier Thursday, Lorden defeated Mattoon’s Leo Meyer by 7-0 decision in the first round.
In Class 1A, Princeton’s Augie Christiansen (145) and Augustus Swanson (106) lost their first-round matches.
Christiansen lost by 10-4 decision to Oakwood’s Reef Pacot. Christiansen (45-6) will wrestle Peoria Notre Dame’s Chase Daugherty (31-7) in a first-round wrestleback Friday.
Swanson lost by 6-0 decision to Anna-Jonesboro’s Drew Sadler. Swanson (42-9) will face McNamara’s Blake Arseneau (27-10) in wrestlebacks Friday.