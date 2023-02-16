Wrestling: L-P’s Connor Lorden, Princeton’s Augie Christiansen aiming for state titles

During his high school career, La Salle-Peru senior Connor Lorden has never had a real chance to compete at the IHSA state wrestling tournament.
As a freshman, Lorden won the Class 2A Rock Island Regional but was punched by his opponent after the match and the ensuing scuffle led to both wrestlers being disqualified.
Lorden’s sophomore year the IHSA tournament was canceled because of COVID-19, but he did place fifth in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament.
Last year, Lorden injured his arm during the sectional but still competed in his first IHSA state tournament. After losing his 195-pound first-round match, he withdrew because of the injury.
This season, Lorden is healthy entering the state tournament, which takes place from Thursday to Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
“Connor is very excited to be going into the state tournament at full strength,” L-P coach Matt Rebholz said.
Princeton senior Augie Christiansen also will wrap up his high school career this weekend at the 1A state tournament, while freshman teammate Augustus Swanson is making his IHSA state tournament debut.
“[Christiansen] is focused on winning the whole thing,” Princeton coach Steve Amy said. “He believes he can win it. He’s focused on one match at a time. He’s going to let it fly knowing they’re his last high school matches.”
Lorden is 35-2 and was ranked No. 1 at 220 pounds entering the sectional. He placed second at the Rochelle Sectional after being pinned by No. 3-ranked Justin Hoffer, of Washington.
In the first round at state, Lorden will face Mattoon’s Leo Meyer (43-5), who placed third at the Highland Sectional. Meyer reached the semifinals last season and placed sixth.
The winner of the Lorden-Meyer match will face Bremen’s Alex Jackson (31-0) or St. Patrick’s Aiden Gomez (34-14). Jackson, who won the Hinsdale South Sectional, pinned Lorden in the first round at state last season en route to a six-place finish at 195.
“We feel confident that if Connor wrestles his match that he will be successful this weekend,” Rebholz said. “He’s hoping for a high place and if he wrestles to his potential there’s no reason he can’t be standing at the top of the podium at the end of the weekend.”
Christiansen (45-5), who placed fourth at the Oregon Sectional, drew Oakwood’s Reef Pacot (44-2) in his 145-pound first-round match. Pacot, who was the champion at the Carterville Sectional, placed fifth in state at 132 pounds last year.
Christiansen, who is ranked No. 3, lost to No. 2 Pacot by 11-4 decision at the LeRoy tournament.
“It was one of those things where he didn’t wrestle his best match,” Amy said. “I know Augie is going to go out and give a full six minutes. The kid is very beatable. Just about everybody else on that side of the bracket, (Christiansen) has beaten. We hope he gets through that (first match), maybe gets on a roll and gets into the finals.”
Swanson (42-8) drew the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 106 pounds in Anna-Jonesboro sophomore Drew Sadler (47-2).
Sadler won the Carterville Sectional. He placed third in the state tournament last season. Swanson, who is ranked No. 8, placed fourth at the Oregon Sectional.
“As long he wrestles the way we’ve been preparing, he should be OK,” Amy said. “But you never know with a 14-year-old freshman down there for the first time. Things could go really well or not. We’ve been telling him he’s been in bigger venues and bigger tournaments (in youth wrestling) and to just go out and wrestle for six minutes.”