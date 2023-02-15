NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

The Hall boys basketball team put up its largest offensive output of the season Tuesday in an 80-74 victory over Riverdale in its regular-season finale in Spring Valley.
The Red Devils (10-19) led 19-9 after one quarter, 37-28 at halftime and 57-42 after three quarters.
Mendota 68, St. Bede 58: The Trojans ended the regular season with a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory over the Bruins in Mendota.
Putnam County 65, Roanoke-Benson 51: The Panthers closed their Tri-County Conference slate with a victory over the Rockets in Granville.
Eureka 52, Fieldcrest 39: The Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.
Woodland 43, Henry-Senachwine 40: The Mallards fell short in a Tri-County Conference game in Streator.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 77, Carl Sandburg 68: Vijay Wallace poured in a game-high 26 points as the Eagles earned an Arrowhead Conference victory in Galesburg.
Henry Lorton scored 18 points for IVCC (11-18, 7-2 Arrowhead), while Jalen Brown and Dakota Deverteuil added nine points each.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Carl Sandburg 64, IVCC 62: Keally Braman scored 17 points as the Eagles came up short in an Arrowhead Conference game in Galesburg.
Elizabeth Browder had 11 points for IVCC (5-23, 2-7 Arrowhead), and Natali Haynes added 10 points.