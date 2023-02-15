February 15, 2023
NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

Hall, Mendota boys basketball teams win regular-season finales

By Kevin Chlum
Hall Red Devils logo

The Hall boys basketball team put up its largest offensive output of the season Tuesday in an 80-74 victory over Riverdale in its regular-season finale in Spring Valley.

The Red Devils (10-19) led 19-9 after one quarter, 37-28 at halftime and 57-42 after three quarters.

Mendota 68, St. Bede 58: The Trojans ended the regular season with a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory over the Bruins in Mendota.

Putnam County 65, Roanoke-Benson 51: The Panthers closed their Tri-County Conference slate with a victory over the Rockets in Granville.

Eureka 52, Fieldcrest 39: The Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

Woodland 43, Henry-Senachwine 40: The Mallards fell short in a Tri-County Conference game in Streator.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 77, Carl Sandburg 68: Vijay Wallace poured in a game-high 26 points as the Eagles earned an Arrowhead Conference victory in Galesburg.

Henry Lorton scored 18 points for IVCC (11-18, 7-2 Arrowhead), while Jalen Brown and Dakota Deverteuil added nine points each.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Carl Sandburg 64, IVCC 62: Keally Braman scored 17 points as the Eagles came up short in an Arrowhead Conference game in Galesburg.

Elizabeth Browder had 11 points for IVCC (5-23, 2-7 Arrowhead), and Natali Haynes added 10 points.