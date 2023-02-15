Boys basketball: L-P comeback falls a point short in regular season finale

LA SALLE – The Rochelle boys basketball team led from the opening possession and held off a furious comeback in fourth quarter by La Salle-Peru to end the Interstate 8 Conference and regular season schedule with a 69-68 victory Tuesday.
Leading by as many as 13 points, it looked as if the Hubs were going to run away with the victory.
The Hubs took the dominant lead in the third quarter after the Cavs cut the deficit to 33-30.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Carson Lewis extended the Rochelle lead to 39-30.
Eli Luxton then converted a fastbreak layup and followed with a steal and turnaround jumper to cap off a 10-0 Hubs run that pushed the lead to 43-30.
“Carson Lewis is still learning the varsity game as a sophomore, but one thing he can do is shoot,” Rochelle coach Tim Thompson said. “Then Eli Luxton committed some turnovers, but he made some outstanding plays as well that helped us build that lead.”
The Cavs responded with a run of their own that helped get them back in the game.
Jack Jereb hit a floater in the lane and Nolan Van Duzer got a putback and followed that with a 3-pointer that cut the Hubs’ lead to 49-43.
Moments later, London Cabrera hit the shot behind the arc that made it 49-46 before Rochelle made it 51-46 heading into the fourth.
“That’s what I love about this team,” L-P coach Jim Cherveny said. “They never quit. Van Duzer had five big points, and then Nicholas Olivero also came off the bench and hit a big 3-pointer.”
Rochelle started the fourth quarter strong with Cayden Moore getting a steal and layup before Lewis hit another of his six 3-pointers on the night to push the lead back to nine points at 64-55.
The Cavs were able to make one final push with Cabrera hitting a long-range shot before Seth Adams hit a running floater in the lane that cut the deficit to 65-62.
Moore’s free throws pushed the Hubs lead to 67-62, then Adams’ long-range shot bounced straight up in the air and fell through to make it 67-65.
Rochelle’s Raul Aquirre, who did a nice job defensively on Josh Senica, missed the front end of a one-and-one, but the Cavs turned the ball over.
After a foul, Moore hit 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, making it 69-65.
Cabrera quickly hit a 3 to make it 69-68 and Moore was called for traveling on the inbounds pass.
Adams drove to the lane, but his floater rolled out to keep L-P down a point.
The Cavs got the ball back with six-tenths of a second left, but the Hubs defended the play well and knocked the ball away, preserving the win for the Hubs.
“We work a lot on kicking the ball to our guards in practice,” Cherveny said. “Teams triple team Josh (Senica), and we have to be able to hit some shots and we did that, especially in the second half.”
Rochelle started out hot, scoring the game’s first five points as Lewis hit a corner 3.
Not long after, Lewis hit his second of the night, and Jack Tracey followed with a bucket for a 11-2 Hubs’ lead.
Luxton picked up a steal and layup before Aguirre hit a turnaround jumper to push the lead to 15-4.
Adams responded with back-to-back 3-pointers for the Cavs that helped cut the deficit to 20-13 heading into the second.
Luxton got another steal and layup before Aguirre got a bucket and one to push the Rochelle lead to 27-17.
L-P made another run to end the half as Adams got a putback and Michael Hartman hit a 3-pointer as L-P trailed 33-28 at halftime.
Cabrera led the Cavs with 18 points, while Adams had 14 and Senica added 10. Lewis scored 19 for the Hubs (10-19, 4-11 I8), while Luxton finished with 17.
L-P (16-14, 5-9) open the postseason against Dunlap in the Class 3A Dunlap Regional at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.