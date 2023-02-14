February 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

Fieldcrest girls basketball wins regional opener

By Kevin Chlum
Fieldcrest junior setter/hitter Kaitlin White

Fieldcrest's Kaitlin White (Brian Hoxsey)

Kaitlin White scored 20 points Monday to lead the No. 1-seeded Fieldcrest girls basketball team to a 77-36 rout of No. 8 Manteno in a Class 2A Wilmington Regional semifinal.

Ashlyn May had 13 points for the Knights, who led 20-9 after the first quarter and 37-17 at halftime, while Riley Burton, Haley Carver and Carolyn Megow added nine points each.

Fieldcrest (29-3) advances to play Seneca (22-9) in the title game at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Fighting Irish beat No. 12 Beecher 58-22 in Monday’s other semifinal.

The Knights have beaten Seneca twice this season — 65-42 and 59-43.