NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

Kaitlin White scored 20 points Monday to lead the No. 1-seeded Fieldcrest girls basketball team to a 77-36 rout of No. 8 Manteno in a Class 2A Wilmington Regional semifinal.
Ashlyn May had 13 points for the Knights, who led 20-9 after the first quarter and 37-17 at halftime, while Riley Burton, Haley Carver and Carolyn Megow added nine points each.
Fieldcrest (29-3) advances to play Seneca (22-9) in the title game at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Fighting Irish beat No. 12 Beecher 58-22 in Monday’s other semifinal.
The Knights have beaten Seneca twice this season — 65-42 and 59-43.