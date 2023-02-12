NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

The La Salle-Peru girls bowling team is headed to the IHSA state tournament for the second season in a row after placing third at the Decatur Eisenhower Sectional on Saturday at LandMark Lanes in Peoria.
“To be able to go to state is pretty amazing, and to do it two times in a row is a huge accomplishment,” L-P junior Olivia Weber said. “Not many teams do that where they make it twice with the same people basically. I’m very proud of everyone.”
The Cavaliers racked up 5,546 pins to finish behind Joliet West (5,973) and Minooka (5,605).
Lincoln-Way West (5,402) placed fourth and took the final team state berth, while St. Bede (4,767) finished eighth.
“The key was definitely keeping our spirits high,” L-P senior Makenzie Hamilton said. “There were struggles we encountered throughout the day. When the ball isn’t doing what you’re trying to get it to do, it can get in your head. It’s just getting through [the struggles] and working as a team.”
Weber rolled a 1,249 six-game series to finish as the individual runner-up, while Hamilton placed fourth with a 1,216.
Also for the Cavs, Christine Ricci had a 1,107 and Anna Ricci added a 1,039.
L-P will compete in the state tournament Friday and Saturday at Cherry Bowl in Rockford. The Cavs placed sixth last season.
“The team did really well,” L-P coach Jim McCabe said. “We met all our expectations for today. We went in with the thought of getting in the top four, getting advanced to state then get down to business, get to work and come home in the top three and preferably on top.”
St. Bede’s Aubree Acuncius rolled a 1,140 series and placed 13th, just six pins and one spot shy of the fifth and final individual state berth.
GIRLS WRESTLING
At Geneseo: Putnam County-Hall’s Bailey Herr and La Salle-Peru’s Kiely Domyancich earned state tournament berths out of the Geneseo Sectional by placing in the top four.
After losing in the 170-pound semifinals to eventual champion Nydia Martinez of Joliet Catholic, Herr bounced back with a 49-second pin in the wrestleback.
In the third-place match, Herr pinned Minooka’s Sidney Ray in 4:25.
Domyancich lost to eventual champion Kameyah Young, of Aurora East, in the 100-pound semifinals but rebounded with a pin in her wrestleback to reach the third-place match.
Domyancich lost by 9-3 decision to place fourth.
The state tournament is Feb. 24-25 in Bloomington.
BOYS WRESTLING
At Clinton: St. Bede senior Ryan Migliorini (195) won his first wrestleback match by 3-0 decision at the Class 1A Clinton Sectional before his season came to an end with a loss by major decision.
“The sectional was tough,” Migliorini said. “There were a lot of good teams and good kids there. The first day was rough. I had a bye because I won the regional then ended up losing the first match, but I kind of brought it back my next match then lost by points to another good wrestler. I have nothing to hang my head about. I went out there and gave it all I had. That’s all I could do.”
St. Bede’s Jake Migliorini (182) and Garrett Connelly (160) each lost their first wrestleback match.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Bede 55, DePue 12: The No. 6-seeded Bruins rolled to a victory over the No. 11 Little Giants in a Class 1A Putnam County Regional quarterfinal in Peru.
St. Bede, which led 21-2 after the first quarter, advances to face No. 3 Newark in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Granville.
Bureau Valley 60, IVC 45: Taylor Neuhalfen and Kate Salisbury scored 22 points each to lead the No. 9-seeded Storm to a victory over the No. 6 Grey Ghosts in a Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional quarterfinal in Chillicothe.
Bureau Valley, which hit 26 of 32 free throws, advances to play No. 2 Princeton in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday in Manlius.
Sandwich 59, Mendota 26: Katie Jenner had 20 points, three rebounds and three steals as the No. 11-seeded Trojans’ season ended with a loss to the No. 7 Indians in a Class 2A Rosary Regional quarterfinal in Sandwich.
Dwight 57, Earlville 43: Madyson Olson had 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals as the No. 8-seeded Red Raiders lost to the No. 7 Trojans in a Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinal in Dwight.
Nevaeh Sansone added 17 points, 17 rebounds and three assists for Earlville (13-18).
Midland 42, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 37: No. 12 scored 21 points as the No. 10-seeded Mallards saw their season come to an end in a Class 1A Putnam County Regional quarterfinal in Varna.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LaMoille 55, DePue 47: Tyler Billhorn had 17 points, four rebounds and three blocks as the Lions snapped a 10-game losing streak.
Josh Martin had 15 points and eight rebounds for LaMoille, while Brayden Klein added 10 points.
Pleasant Plains 58, Princeton 50: The Tigers suffered their second loss of the season at the Riverton Shootout.
Orion 57, Bureau Valley 49: The Storm lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Orion.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Rock Valley 95, IVCC 64: The Eagles fell in a nonconference game in Oglesby.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Rock Valley 85, IVCC 47: The Eagles lost a nonconference game in Oglesby.