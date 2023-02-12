NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: St. Bede’s Ryan Migliorini

St. Bede senior Ryan Migliorini had never wrestled before getting to high school.
After four years of developing, Migliorini is ending his career as a regional champion.
Migliorini won all three of his matches at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional to win the 195-pound title.
“Ryan wrestled very well in the regional,” St. Bede coach Sam Allen said. “There were upsets all day among his fell 195 pounders, but Ryan was able to stay true to his No. 1 seed by pinning all three opponents throughout.”
For his performance, Migliorini was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
He answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
How did you get started in wrestling?
Coach Allen recruited me when I was a freshman. He brought me in after a football practice and said I was athletic and should try the sport. I went out and I fell in love with it.
What do you like about wrestling?
It teaches you a bunch of life lessons. It teaches you to be tough, perseverance and a never quit attitude. It builds confidence and instills a lot of discipline. It’s a great sport.
What makes you a good wrestler?
I think a lot of it is my discipline and perseverance. Just showing up every day and getting work done. Coach Allen and coach (Ron) Barnes are great coaches. They’ve stuck with me through thick and thin, worked with me and built me up from the ground up.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My best memory is probably winning regional this year or making it to the playoffs in football.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
Probably Jamaica to experience some things and see all the beautiful sights.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
The Ranch on Netflix.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
Boneless wings.
If you could get advice from anybody, who would it be and why?
Coach Allen or coach Barnes. I know both of them have my best interests at heart and have never led be in the wrong place.
What is your favorite subject in school?
Automotive at the ACC classes at La Salle-Peru.
What are your plans after high school?
Hopefully, I’ll get into the Local 150 as a mechanic.
What are your thoughts on your performance at the regional?
I think I performed pretty well. My first match started out rocky, but I picked it up in the second and third matches and ended up coming away with the win.