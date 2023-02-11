NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

La Salle-Peru senior Connor Lorden advanced to the 220-pound semifinals at the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional on Friday.
After receiving a first-round bye, Lorden pinned Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams in 2:39.
Lorden (34-1) will face Rochelle’s Kaiden Morris (35-7) in Saturday’s semifinals.
At Clinton: St. Bede’s trio of wrestlers lost Friday in the Class 1A Clinton Sectional and will compete in Saturday’s wrestlebacks to try to earn a state tournament berth.
Garrett Connelly (160) was pinned in his first match and will face Canton’s Danny Murphy.
Jake Migliorini (182) was pinned in his first match and will wrestle Quincy Notre Dame’s Taylin Scott.
Ryan Migliorini was pinned in his first match and will face U-High’s Joe Hunt.
At Oregon: All five area wrestlers – Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (106), Ace Christiansen (132), Augie Christiansen (145) and Cade Odell (285) and Mendota’s Angil Serrano (285) – lost Friday in the Class 1A Oregon Sectional and will need to make their way through wrestlebacks Saturday for a shot at the state tournament.
Swanson won his first match by fall in 46 seconds before losing by 8-5 decision. He will face Rock Falls’ Josiah Tarbill.
Ace Christiansen was pinned in his first match and will wrestle Harvard’s Marques Merida.
Augie Christiansen had two byes before losing by 6-4 decision. He will face Orion’s Mason Anderson.
Odell pinned Serrano in 5:38 before losing by major decision. Odell will wrestle Alden-Hebron’s Jesse Ambrust, while Serrano will face Rock Falls’ Jacob Hosler.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Putnam County 56, Henry-Senachwine 39: Austin Mattingly scored 18 points to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory on senior night in Granville.
Jackson McDonald had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds for PC.
Earlville 72, Somonauk 53: Ryan Browder scored 21 points as the Red Raiders earned a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.
Adam Waite had 18 points, Diego Vazquez scored 17 points and Garett Cook added 14 points for Earlville (16-12, 7-2 LTC).
Fieldcrest 68, Heyworth 44: The Knights picked up a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Heyworth.
Indian Creek 56, LaMoille 55: Indian Creek made a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds left to top the Lions in a Little Ten Conference game in LaMoille.
Logan Dober had 16 points and six rebounds, Tyler Billhorn contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds and Eli Keighin added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Kewanee 57, Hall 49: The Red Devils trailed by eight points at halftime, but rallied to tie the game by the end of the third quarter before being outscored 21-13 in the fourth quarter in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Kewanee.
GIRLS WRESTLING
At Geneseo: La Salle-Peru freshman Kiely Domyancich (100) won her first two matches by pin to advance to the semifinals at the Geneseo Sectional.
She will wrestle Aurora East’s Kameyah Young in Saturday’s semifinals.
Putnam County-Hall’s Bailey Herr (170) won her first match by pin and her quarterfinal by 10-3 decision. She will face Joliet Catholic’s Nydia Martinez in the semifinals.
Princeton’s Heather Heider (170) won her first match by decision before losing by pin in the quarterfinals. She was eliminated with a loss via pin in the wrestlebacks.
Mendota’s Cadence Thornton (110) and Lea Turner (145) each lost her first match, won her second and lost in the wrestlebacks to be eliminated.
Princeton’s Isabella Gibson (145) and Putnam County-Hall’s Ella Irwin (190) lost their first two matches to get knocked out.
At 155, Mendota’s Brooke Bailey and Princeton’s Josie Leone each lost their first match by pin.
THURSDAY RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Bede 44, Ridgeview 42: Ella Hermes scored 16 points to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory over Ridgeview in the regular season finale in Peru.
Ali Bosnich had 13 points and six rebounds for the Bruins (8-20), while Ashlyn Ehm added eight points.
Newark 53, Mendota 19: The Norsemen had nine girls score on their way to the nonconference win in Mendota.
Calvary Christian 33, DePue 31: The Little Giants came up short in a nonconference game in DePue.
Peoria Heights 54, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 23: The Mallards lost a nonconference game in Henry.