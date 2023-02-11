Boys basketball: St. Bede pulls away, holds off Bureau Valley for TRC East win

PERU – After 2 ½ minutes Friday, the St. Bede boys basketball team trailed by six points.
Then the Bruins made a small defensive change, the shots started to fall and St. Bede played at a high level for the next three quarters.
The Bruins pushed their lead to as many as 25 points in the fourth before holding off a late Bureau Valley rally to win 58-47 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game.
“The first 3 ½ quarters, we played really well,” St. Bede coach Brian Hanson said. “We played really well on defense. We shared the ball. We moved the ball all over the court. Things were really going good.
“The next thing you know, they went on a run and we kind of got tentative. We played well enough to have some mistakes at the end. We don’t want to continue doing that, but I’m proud of the effort.”
The Storm started strong, scoring on their first four possessions by getting into the lane to build an 8-2 lead.
After that, the Bruins made a change on defense and held Bureau Valley to one point the rest of the first quarter and three points over the next 11 minutes, 18 seconds to build a 22-11 lead.
“Really early we gave up three straight layups,” Hanson said. “They got the ball to the basket. What we started to do was pester them in the backcourt. Our guards did a really good job of really kind of keeping them out of rhythm in their dribble and being able to get naturally into their offense. I was really happy with the way we played.”
The Storm got a 3-pointer from Elijah Endress and a free throw from Corbin Chhim to go into halftime down 25-15.
“I think we had too much dribble,” Bureau Valley coach Jason Marquis said. “Too much standing and watching a teammate, hoping he’s going to do something and not enough movement without the basketball and movement of the basketball. We got stagnant.”
The Bruins started to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring the Storm 23-14 to take a 48-29 lead by the end of the period.
“I think we played well together,” St. Bede junior Isaiah Hart said. “We all passed the ball around and we all got points. That’s when we play the best.”
Hart scored 10 of his game-high 29 points in the third quarter and opened the fourth with a pull-up jumper to start a 6-0 run that extended St. Bede’s lead to 54-29.
“He played really well,” Hanson said. “When he got out on the break, guys hit him and he finished. It was a real mature game for him tonight. I thought it was his best defensive effort of the year and I think that goes hand in hand sometimes. When you get a little moxie on the defensive end, offense came easy to him. That was a big night for him. He really got loose tonight. I’m proud of him.”
Endress buried a 3-pointer to start the Storm’s late surge and late sank another as part of a 14-0 run to cut the deficit to 54-43 with 2:54 left.
Back-to-back buckets by Bryce Helms pulled the Storm within single digits at 56-47 with 1:06 left.
St. Bede missed the front end of back-to-back one-and-one free throws, but Bureau Valley missed a pair of 3-pointers and didn’t get any closer.
“We hit a shot or two, got a little confidence,” Marquis said. “We got a couple big boy rebounds after we defended a jump shot then came down and got a good look. It was just better execution.
“You can’t spot them 25 points.”
Callan Hueneburg had 11 points for the Bruins, while Connor Brown and John Brady added nine each.
St. Bede (9-19, 4-7 TRC East) plays Tuesday at Mendota and Wednesday at home against Putnam County to wrap up the regular season.
Landon Hulsing had 14 points for the Storm, while Endress scored 13 and Bryce Helms added 10.
Bureau Valley (7-22, 2-10) finishes the regular season Saturday at Orion.
“I’m glad we get to play again tomorrow and get this taste out of our mouths,” Marquis said.