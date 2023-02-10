NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

Ella Hermes scored 16 points Thursday to help the St. Bede girls basketball team to a 44-42 victory over Ridgeview in the regular season finale in Peru.
Ali Bosnich had 13 points and six rebounds for the Bruins (8-20), while Ashlyn Ehm added eight points.
Newark 53, Mendota 19: The Norsemen had nine girls score on their way to the nonconference win in Mendota. Kiara Wesseh netted 10 points and Emily DiClementi nine for Newark (22-7).
Calvary Christian 33, DePue 31: The Little Giants came up short in a nonconference game in DePue.
Peoria Heights 54, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 23: The Mallards lost a nonconference game in Henry.