February 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

St. Bede girls basketball edges Ridgeview in regular season finale

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Bede Bruins logo

Ella Hermes scored 16 points Thursday to help the St. Bede girls basketball team to a 44-42 victory over Ridgeview in the regular season finale in Peru.

Ali Bosnich had 13 points and six rebounds for the Bruins (8-20), while Ashlyn Ehm added eight points.

Newark 53, Mendota 19: The Norsemen had nine girls score on their way to the nonconference win in Mendota. Kiara Wesseh netted 10 points and Emily DiClementi nine for Newark (22-7).

Calvary Christian 33, DePue 31: The Little Giants came up short in a nonconference game in DePue.

Peoria Heights 54, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 23: The Mallards lost a nonconference game in Henry.