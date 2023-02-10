Girls basketball: L-P executes well on offense in win over Hall

LA SALLE — In the regular season finale Thursday, the La Salle-Peru girls basketball team’s offense ran exactly as planned.
“It’s what we wanted it to look like all year,” L-P senior Olivia Shetterly said. “(We were) finding the gaps and really penetrating the lane. It was good. We worked the ball well around. When we swung it, we could find the gaps. That allowed us to score in the lane instead of just taking a bunch of shots.”
With the offense running through the paint and the defense locking down after the first quarter, the Cavaliers rolled to a 63-35 victory over Hall in a nonconference game at L-P.
“I think lately our team has really been cohesive,” Shetterly said. “We’re bonding well together right now. I think the hard work we’ve been putting into practice really helps us come together in the game.”
The Cavs (17-13) are the No. 6 seed in their sub-sectional and will play No. 4 Ottawa (24-6) in a Class 3A Ottawa Regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
L-P lost twice to the Pirates in the regular season.
“I hope this momentum carries over into the regional so we can beat Ottawa,” Shetterly said. “We were really excited (to get another shot at Ottawa). We want to play them because it’s (a chance at) redemption. Third time’s a charm. All of us are hyped up.
“I think (we have a chance) as long as we keep swinging the ball, penetrating, finding the gaps and really working in the middle like we did today as well as making outside shots.”
The Red Devils (16-13) are a No. 5 seed and will play No. 10 Kewanee in a Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional quarterfinal on Saturday in Spring Valley.
Hall has beaten the Boilermakers twice this season.
“(L-P) is a probably a bigger and faster team than we’re going to see in the postseason, at least in our regional, so it’s probably good for us to face that kind of speed and level as we move into the regional,” Hall coach T.J. Orlandi said. “(Against Kewnaee), anything can happen. It’s a conference team and the third time we’re playing them. We beat them the first two times, but it’s probably not the most ideal situation having to beat a team that you’re familiar with and they’re familiar with you for the third time.
“They know what we’re going to do and we think we know what they’re going to do. We’ll just go out and play and whoever outexecutes the other is going to go on.”
L-P got its offense going right from the start Thursday as Jasmine Garman found Shetterly in the paint for a bucket.
Shetterly scored three more times in the first 3 and a half minutes on another assist from Garman and two from Addie Duttlinger.
Shetterly’s presence inside helped open the driving lanes and perimeter shooting and Garman capitalized, scoring the final 10 points of the quarter as the Cavs took a 22-14 lead.
Shetterly finished with a game-high 20 points, while Garman had 17 and Brooklyn Ficek added 13.
“Offensively, we played well,” L-P coach Adam Spencer said. “We moved the ball well and the flashes were open. We knew they were going to play the zone. It helps when you make a couple shots. The post flashes were there. Jasmine made a couple shots. Brooklyn handles it. Liv is finally comfortable playing basketball. At the beginning of the year, maybe she wasn’t trusting her knee, but she finished a bunch of shots.”
The Red Devils hung around early as the game was tied at 12 with 2:53 left in the first quarter before L-P locked down defensively, holding the Red Devils to 23 points in the final 26:53.
“We made sure on the pin downs we were coming up through the middle instead of chasing them around the sides,” Shetterly said. “That’s all that was killing us was the lobs over to the big girls and nobody was there to stop it. Once we started helping more, that wasn’t an issue.”
McKenna Christiansen led Hall with 12 points, while Haylie Pellegrini added nine.
“They’re good,” Orlandi said. “They can shoot the ball. They have size. They ran a good offense. We were just a step slow. To start the game we actually scored pretty well.”
Before the game, L-P honored seniors Ficek, Shetterly, Taylor Martyn, Emma Garretson and Camryn Piscia.