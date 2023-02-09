NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

Kate Salisbury scored 28 points to lead the Bureau Valley girls basketball team to a 58-54 victory over Riverdale in overtime in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game Wednesday in Manlius.
The Storm trailed 38-35 entering the fourth quarter but rallied to force overtime.
Taylor Neuhalfen and Kate Stoller added 12 points each for the Storm.
Newark 32, Putnam County 19: The Panthers lost to the Norseman in a nonconference game in Granville that was a possible regional title game preview.
Putnam County is the No. 2 seed in the sub-sectional, while Newark is the No. 3. Both teams will compete in the Class 1A Putnam County Regional next week.
Ava Hatton led the Panthers with nine points, while Maggie Richetta added seven points and six rebounds.
Earlville 69, LaMoille 10: Madyson Olson had 32 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and three assists as the Red Raiders rolled to a Little Ten Conference victory.
Olson now has 530 points on the season, breaking the program’s single-season record.
Nevaeh Sansone had 12 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for Earlville (13-17), while Lexie Campbell added nine points and six assists.
WRESTLING
St. Bede’s Connelly added to sectional field: St. Bede’s Garrett Connelly has been added to the Class 1A Clinton Sectional field in the 160-pound bracket.
Connelly was initially an alternate after placing fourth in the Kewanee Regional.
Teammates Ryan Miliorini (195) and Jake Migliorini (182) also will wrestle in Clinton.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Peru Catholic qualifies for state: The Peru Catholic eighth-grade boys basketball team advanced to the IESA Class 1A state tournament with a 46-18 victory over Annawan in the Sectional 2 championship at St. Bede in Peru.
Peru Catholic (22-2) will face Royal Prairieview Ogden (19-5) in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Assumption Central A&M Middle School in Assumption.
The semifinals are Saturday night with the third-place and championship games scheduled for Feb. 16.