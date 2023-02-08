NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 7

Landon Hulsing scored 14 points to help the Bureau Valley boys basketball team to a 59-47 victory over Hall in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Manlius.
Jon Dybek added 12 points for the Storm, who led 24-15 at halftime.
Princeton 84, St. Bede 48: The Tigers scored the first 20 points of then game and led by 31 at halftime en route to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Teegan Davis scored a game-high 20 points, Grady Thompson had 17 points, and Kolten Monroe and Noah LaPorte added 16 points each.
Callan Hueneberg led the Bruins with 11 points. Isaiah Hart added 10.
“I thought we played really well that first quarter, played unselfish, played fast,” Princeton coach Jason Smith said. “Thought our defense executed everything we wanted. We’ve got to clean up some more things, but we’ll talk about that in film tomorrow.”
To read Kevin Hieronymus’ full story, visit www.newstrib.com.
Woodland 48, Earlville 45: Garett Cook scored 13 points as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Streator.
Ryan Browder added 10 points for Earlville (15-12).
IMSA 58, LaMoille 25: Eli Keighin scored 10 points as the Lions lost a Little Ten Conference game in Aurora.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 39, Peoria Christian 22: The Mallards earned a nonconference victory in Peoria.