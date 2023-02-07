February 06, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

Fieldcrest girls basketball rolls to 27th victory on senior night

By Kevin Chlum
Fieldcrest logo

The Fieldcrest girls basketball team celebrated senior night with a 52-19 rout of Illinois Valley Central on Monday in Minonk.

The Knights’ senior class is now 100-14 in its career.

Kaitlin White scored 17 points, Carolyn Megow had 10 points and eight steals and Ashlyn May added eight points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Fieldcrest (27-3) closes the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Princeton (26-3).

Hall 51, Kewanee 47: McKenna Christiansen scored 20 points, including hitting 12 of 14 free throws, to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.

Toni Newton added 13 points for Hall (16-12, 8-4 TRC East).

Bureau Valley 59, St. Bede 51: Kate Salisbury poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.

Ali Bosnich had 17 points for the Bruins.

Somonauk 51, DePue 14: The Little Giants fell in a Little Ten Conference game in Somonauk.