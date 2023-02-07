NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

The Fieldcrest girls basketball team celebrated senior night with a 52-19 rout of Illinois Valley Central on Monday in Minonk.
The Knights’ senior class is now 100-14 in its career.
Kaitlin White scored 17 points, Carolyn Megow had 10 points and eight steals and Ashlyn May added eight points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Fieldcrest (27-3) closes the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Princeton (26-3).
Hall 51, Kewanee 47: McKenna Christiansen scored 20 points, including hitting 12 of 14 free throws, to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.
Toni Newton added 13 points for Hall (16-12, 8-4 TRC East).
Bureau Valley 59, St. Bede 51: Kate Salisbury poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.
Ali Bosnich had 17 points for the Bruins.
Somonauk 51, DePue 14: The Little Giants fell in a Little Ten Conference game in Somonauk.