NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

The La Salle-Peru girls bowling team knocked down 5,804 pins Saturday to win the Dixon Regional by 663 pins.
Dixon placed second with 5,141 pins, while St. Bede finished third with 5,083 to also earn a team berth to the Decatur Eisenhower Sectional.
L-P’s Olivia Weber claimed the individual title, rolling a 1,384 six-game series.
Three other Cavaliers placed in the top 10 as Christine Ricci (1,196) finished third, Makenzie Hamilton (1,179) was fifth and Annalise Ricci (1,128) was eighth.
St. Bede’s Aubree Acuncius bowled a 1,125 to place 10th, while teammates Madelyn Torrance (1,083) and Maddy Fabish (1,083) tied for 12th.
Hall-Putnam County’s Sarah Beier advanced as an individual by placing 17th with a 1,025.
WRESTLING
At Kewanee: St. Bede senior Ryan Migliorini won the 195-pound bracket at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional.
He advances to the Clinton Sectional along with his brother Jake at 182.
Ryan Migliorini (34-9) pinned Peoria Heights’ Issac Coleman in four minutes in the title match.
Jake Migliorini (32-17) pinned Peoria Notre Dame’s Joe Culp in 1:39 in the third-place match.
At Plano: Mendota’s Angil Serrano placed third at 285 pounds in the Class 1A Plano Regional to earn a trip to the Oregon Sectional.
Serrano (3-1) pinned Yorkville Christian’s Garrett Tunnell in the third-place match.
BOYS SWIMMING
At Byron: La Salle-Peru/Ottawa’s Owen Phillips won a pair of events at the Northern Illinois Invite.
Phillips claimed the 200-yard freestyle in 1:51.28 and the 100 freestyle in 50.42 seconds.
The Cavaliers (195 points) finished third behind Byron (297) and Mahomet-Seymour (245).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Bryant and Stratton 82, IVCC 67: Vijay Wallace scored 18 points as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Milwaukee.
DeAndre Vortes had 12 points for IVCC (10-17), while A.J. Lee added 11 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Bryant and Stratton 94, IVCC 39: Sophie Harris scored 11 points as the Eagles fell in a nonconference game in Milwaukee.
LeSavior Summers added 10 points for IVCC (5-21).