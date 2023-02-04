NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

Landon’s Hulsing’s layup at the buzzer lifted the Bureau Valley boys basketball team to a 54-52 victory over Kewanee in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
Cooper Balensiefen, who had the assist on the game-winner, led the Storm with 13 points.
Hulsing, Corban Chhim and Elijah Endress each added 11 points for BV.
Newark 59, Earlville 43: The No. 5-seeded Norsemen jumped out to a 22-4 lead after one quarter in topping No. 3 Earlville in the third-place game of the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Somonauk.
Zach Carlson recorded a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double for Newark (14-11), while Blake Wallin added 10 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and four rebounds. Jake Kruser chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.
Earlville (15-11) was paced by 17 points from Garett Cook and Adam Waite’s 12 points and game-best 13 rebounds.
Fieldcrest 56, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37: Koltin Kearfott scored 15 points as the Knights picked up a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Mackinaw to push their winning streak to 14 games.
Landon Modro added 10 points for Fieldcrest (21-6 overall, 7-2 HOIC).
Henry-Senachwine 57, Lowpoint-Washburn 50: The Mallards earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.
Sandwich 51, La Salle-Peru 41: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Sandwich.
The Cavs fell to 16-11 overall and 5-6 in the conference.
THURSDAY RESULTS
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 80, Kishwaukee 71: Vijay Wallace scored 22 points Thursday to lead the IVCC men’s basketball team to an 80-71 victory over Kishwaukee in an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby.
DeAndre Vortes contributed 11 points for the Eagles (10-15, 6-1 Arrowhead).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Earlville 46: Garett Cook had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for No. 3-seeded Earlville (15-10) in the loss to the No. 2 Royals in the semifinals of the 104th annual Little Ten Conference Tournament in Somonauk.
The Red Raiders — who will play No. 5 Newark in the third-place game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday — trailed by two at halftime before being outscored 33-24 in the second half.
Ryan Browder added 11 points and Adam Waite posted 10 points and 19 rebounds for Earlville.
IMSA 44, DePue 11: The Little Giants fell to the Titans in a consolation semifinal of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Somonauk.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Princeton 61, Illinois Valley Central 58: Freshman Camryn Driscoll sank seven 3-pointers and scored 19 of her 22 points in the second half, while Miyah Fox added 15 points to help the Tigresses (24-3) tie the program record for most wins in a single season in Chillicothe.
Fieldcrest 62, Deer-Creek Mackinaw 54: Ashlyn May scored nine of her game-best 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Knights to the Heart of Illinois Conference win in Mackinaw.
Fieldcrest (26-3, 11-1) trailed by seven points at halftime and 11 early in the third quarter before rallying for against the Chiefs. The victory also allowed Fieldcrest to regain the HOIC traveling trophy.
Carolyn Megow and Haley Carver had 13 points each with Kaitlin White adding 12.
Sandwich 51, Earlville 32: Madyson Olson had 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals as the Red Raiders fell in a nonconference game in Earlville.
Nevaeh Sansone added 12 points and seven rebounds for Earlville (12-16).
Kewanee 51, Mendota 45: Reanna Brant had 21 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks as the Trojans dropped a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.
Katie Jenner added 10 points, three steals and two blocks for Mendota.
GIRLS BOWLING
Oregon 2,916, Mendota 2,621: Karli Miars rolled a 501 series as the Trojans lost their regular season finale in Mendota.
Isabelle Escatel added a 499 for Mendota.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Kishwaukee 74, IVCC 43: Sophie Harris and Natali Haynes each scored 12 points for the Eagles in the Arrowhead Conference loss to the Kougars in Oglesby.