NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

Vijay Wallace scored 22 points Thursday to lead the IVCC men’s basketball team to an 80-71 victory over Kishwaukee in an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby.
DeAndre Vortes contributed 11 points for the Eagles (10-15, 6-1 Arrowhead).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Earlville 46: Garett Cook had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for No. 3-seeded Earlville (15-10) in the loss to the No. 2 Royals in the semifinals of the 104th annual Little Ten Conference Tournament in Somonauk.
The Red Raiders — who will play No. 5 Newark in the third-place game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday — trailed by two at halftime before being outscored 33-24 in the second half.
Ryan Browder added 11 points and Adam Waite posted 10 points and 19 rebounds for Earlville.
IMSA 44, DePue 11: The Little Giants fell to the Titans in a consolation semifinal of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Somonauk.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Princeton 61, Illinois Valley Central 58: Freshman Camryn Driscoll sank seven 3-pointers and scored 19 of her 22 points in the second half, while Miyah Fox added 15 points to help the Tigresses (24-3) tie the program record for most wins in a single season in Chillicothe.
Fieldcrest 62, Deer-Creek Mackinaw 54: Ashlyn May scored nine of her game-best 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Knights to the Heart of Illinois Conference win in Mackinaw.
Fieldcrest (26-3, 11-1) trailed by seven points at halftime and 11 early in the third quarter before rallying for against the Chiefs. The victory also allowed Fieldcrest to regain the HOIC traveling trophy.
Carolyn Megow and Haley Carver had 13 points each with Kaitlin White adding 12.
Sandwich 51, Earlville 32: Madyson Olson had 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals as the Red Raiders fell in a nonconference game in Earlville.
Nevaeh Sansone added 12 points and seven rebounds for Earlville (12-16).
Kewanee 51, Mendota 45: Reanna Brant had 21 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks as the Trojans dropped a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.
Katie Jenner added 10 points, three steals and two blocks for Mendota.
GIRLS BOWLING
Oregon 2,916, Mendota 2,621: Karli Miars rolled a 501 series as the Trojans lost their regular season finale in Mendota.
Isabelle Escatel added a 499 for Mendota.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Kishwaukee 74, IVCC 43: Sophie Harris and Natali Haynes each scored 12 points for the Eagles in the Arrowhead Conference loss to the Kougars in Oglesby.