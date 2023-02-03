NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Mendota’s Landon Bauer

Mendota junior Landon Bauer has had his sights set on the IHSA bowling state tournament.
This year, he achieved that goal.
Last week, Bauer competed at state for the first time, rolling a 1,204 six-game series on Friday to become the first Mendota boys bowler to ever advance to the second day at state.
He bowled a 681 three-game series in the morning on Saturday and finished with a 1,226.
Bauer placed 50th with his two-day total of 2,430.
“My emotions were so high when he made it because all he’s talked about since he started high school was he wanted to get to state for bowling and make the cut,” Mendota coach and Landon’s father, Matt Bauer said. “I’m so happy for him. It was a good experience for all of us.
“I think he did well. He was in the top 30 for individuals after Friday. On Saturday he put up a 681 series in the morning, which kept him in the top 30. In the afternoon, he just couldn’t quite get the pin carry to go his way. To place 50 out of 175 kids, he was happy with it. He enjoyed the experience and had a good time.”
For his performance, Landon Bauer was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Landon Bauer answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start bowling and how did you get into the sport?
I started bowling when I was about 5 years old. I got into the sport more because of my dad. He saw that I had potential at such a young age.
What do you like about bowling?
I like the entirety of bowling. I enjoy it whether it’s competitively or for fun.
What makes you a good bowler?
What makes me a good bowler is the people who have helped me get as far as I have. I owe all of my success to them.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite sports memory was sophomore season when I shot a 290 against L-P, which helped push us to a victory for the first time in 10 years.
If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?
It I could take advice from anyone, it would want it to be (former La Salle-Peru standout and state champion) Nate Stubler. I grew up around Nate but was young during his success in his high school career and now he is one of the top college bowlers in the country and I would want to know how he was able to become as successful as he has become.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
I would probably be able to win an eating contest with mozzarella sticks.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
I would want to travel to Thailand because it is close to my sister and it’s really cheap.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
I don’t watch a lot of movies, but I would never get tired of watching Packy Hanrahan’s YouTube videos on House Bowling YouTube page.
What is your favorite subject in school?
My favorite subject in school has to be physics. I have so much fun in that class.
What are your thoughts on your performance at state?
I’m going to be honest, I’m glad I made it to state, but I’m not happy with how I bowled. It wasn’t the finish I wanted, but it doesn’t mean I can’t come back and place better next year whether I’m with my team or by myself.