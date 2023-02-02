NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

Landon Modro scored 24 points as the Fieldcrest boys basketball team defeated Midland 61-50 in a nonconference game Wednesday in Varna.

Jozia Johnson added 10 points for the Knights, who extended their winning streak to 13 while recording their 20th win of the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomington Central Catholic 69, La Salle-Peru 50: Olivia Shetterly scored 20 points as the Cavs lost a nonconference game in La Salle.

Bailey Pode had 13 points for the Cavaliers, while Brooklyn Ficek added nine.

Amboy 54, Earlville 28: Madyson Olson had 12 points, four assists and four steals as the Red Raiders fell in a nonconference game in Amboy.

Nevaeh Sansone added eight points and seven rebounds for Earlville (12-15).

GIRLS BOWLING

Mendota 1,818, Hall-Putnam County 1,777: Isabelle Escatel rolled a 385 series to help the Trojans to a victory in Ladd.

Sarah Beier bowled a 471 series for the Red Devils, while Emma Nicoli added a 399 series.