NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

The La Salle-Peru girls bowling team racked up 3,043 pins to win the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament for the second year in a row.
Olivia Weber rolled a 1,113 six-game series to lead the Cavaliers, while Melveena Jordan contributed a 1,086 series.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Earlville 69, Somonauk 51: Adam Waite scored 21 points and grabbed 26 rebounds Tuesday to lead the No. 3-seeded Red Raiders over the No. 6 Bobcats in a Little Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal in Somonauk.
Ryan Browder had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Garett Cook scored 17 points and dished out six assists and Trenton Fruit added 12 points.
The Red Raiders (15-9) advance to play No. 2 Hinckley-Big Rock in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Putnam County 55, Brimfield 32: Jackson McDonald had 21 points and seven rebounds to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.
Wyatt Grimshaw had 11 points for Putnam County, while Austin Mattingly added nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Fieldcrest 74, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 73 (2 OT): Connor Reihman scored 20 points as the Knights outlasted the Falcons for a Heart of Illinois Conference win in Gibson City.
Landon Modro and Brady Ruestman had 13 points each for Fieldcrest.
Newman 64, Mendota 48: Rafa Romero scored 16 points as the Trojans fell in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
Aden Tillman added 12 points for Mendota.
Kewanee 72, St. Bede 49: The Bruins lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fieldcrest 82, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 18: Kaitlin White drained six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help the Knights roll to a nonconference victory in Minonk.
Carolyn Megow scored 13 points for Fieldcrest (25-3), while Ashlyn May added 11 points.
Seneca 58, St. Bede 57: Ali Bosnich scored 28 points but the Bruins’ rally came up short in a nonconference loss in Peru.
St. Bede fell behind 27-17 after the first quarter before outscoring the Irish 12-9 in the second, 9-7 in the third and 19-15 in the fourth.