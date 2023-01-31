NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

McKenna Christiansen scored 12 points, including hitting 6 of 6 free throws down the stretch, to help the Hall girls basketball team to a 37-27 victory over Newman in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.
Kennedy Wozniak had 10 points for the Red Devils (15-11, 7-3 TRC East), while Promise Giacometti added nine.
Putnam County 51, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 37: Ava Hatton scored 24 points to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference win in Granville.
Gabby Doyle had 12 points for Putnam County (21-7, 8-3), while Gracie Ciucci added eight points.
Princeton 58, Mendota 30: The Tigresses celebrated senior night with a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Camryn Driscoll scored 12 points for Princeton (22-3, 11-0), while Erin May and Keighly Davis contributed eight points each.
Reanna Brant had 12 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks for the Trojans, while Cassie Gonzalez added eight points and five rebounds.
Fieldcrest 53, Olympia 44: Ashlyn May had 12 points, eight assists and four steals to help the Knights to a nonconference victory in Stanford.
Macy Gochanour and Carolyn Megow contributed nine points each for Fieldcrest (24-3).
Bureau Valley 53, Kewanee 40: The Storm outscored the Boilermakers 28-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.
Kate Salisbury scored 14 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter. She also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Earlville 46, Indian Creek 20: Lexie Campbell had 13 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Red Raiders earned a Little Ten Conference victory in Shabbona.
Jessie Miller had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for Earlville (12-14), while Madyson Olson added eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Serena 72, DePue 22: The No. 9-seeded Little Giants lost to the top-seeded Huskers in a Little Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal in Somonauk.
DePue will face IMSA in a consolation semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS BOWLING
Mendota 2,258, Streator 2,138: Isabelle Escatel rolled a 487 as the Trojans picked up a win in Streator.
Lauren Holland also had a 430 series for Mendota.