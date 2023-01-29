NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Mendota junior Landon Bauer placed 50th at the IHSA state bowling tournament at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon.
Bauer rolled a 1,226 six-game series on Saturday, including a 681 in the opening three games, to finish with a two-day total of 2,430.
Salem senior Charlie Hunter won the individual state title with a 2,763, leading the Wildcats to the team crown with 12,706 pins.
BOYS BASKETBALL
DePue 61, LaMoille 48: After losing to the Lions twice earlier in the season, the Little Giants turned the tables in the first round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Somonauk.
No. 9-seeded DePue advances to play No. 1 Serena in a quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Logan Dober scored 18 points for No. 8 LaMoille, while Josh Martin added 15 points.
BOYS SWIMMING
At Sterling: La Salle-Peru/Ottawa placed fourth among five teams at the Sterling Invitational on Saturday.
L-P’s 200-yard freestyle relay of Chris Lowery, Jonathon Neu, Brian Lowery and Owen Phillips placed second in 1:37.02.
Chris Lowery also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.77 and placed third in the 100 freestyle in 55.86.
Turning in runner-up finishes for the Cavaliers were Phillips in the 50 freestyle (23.29), Brian Lowery in the 200 individual medley (2:16.48) and Bo Weitl in the 100 backstroke (1:02.21).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hall 32, Marquette 29: McKenna Christiansen hit a trio of 3-pointers in the second half and finished with a game-high 14 points to go along with eight rebounds as the Red Devils held on for a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.
Toni Newton added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Hall (14-11).
“We talked at halftime about how the shots would start falling, for both teams, and that we had to stay positive despite the rough first half,” Hall coach T.J. Orlandi said. “McKenna came out and was finally able to get a 3 to fall there in the middle of the third and I think that kind of helped everyone relax and just play basketball.”
Sherrard 54, Princeton 45: Miyah Fox and Olivia Gartin scored 12 points each as the Tigresses dropped a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Princeton.
Camryn Driscoll added nine points for Princeton (22-3), which trailed 24-11 at halftime and 42-28 after three quarters.
“That’s what we wanted at this point of the season. I think you win a bunch, you get kind of complacent at practice and games and think you’re better than you are at this point of the season,” Princeton coach Darcy Kepner said. “So it’s a good test to have. They’re going to be the No. 1 seed in the sub-sectional and now we know what we’re going to be up against and get better from that.”
Amboy 47, Mendota 21: Reanna Brant had seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks as the Trojans fell in a nonconference game in Mendota.
Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 40, Stark County 22: The Mallards picked up a nonconference victory in Henry.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Milwaukee Area Tech 93, IVCC 73: DeAndre Vortes and Tavarius Vinson scored 14 points each as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Oglesby.
Vijay Wallace added 10 points for IVCC (9-14).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Milwaukee Area Tech 86, IVCC 47: The Eagles lost a nonconference game in Oglesby to fall to 5-17.
GIRLS BOWLING
At Dixon: Mendota placed 16th and Hall-Putnam County finished 18th in the 20-team Dixon Invitational.