NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Gracie Ciucci

Putnam County senior Gracie Ciucci stepped up for the Panthers during the Tri-County Conference Tournament.
Ciucci scored a team-high 11 points in the TCC Tournament championship game to lead the Panthers to their first title since 2018.
She had eight points and seven rebounds in the semifinals and scored seven points in the quarterfinals.
“Gracie had a really nice week on both ends of the floor for us and hit some big shots in key moments during our tournament run,” Putnam County coach Jared Sale said. “I’m extremely proud of the work she’s put in and the leader she’s become for our team.”
For her performance, Ciucci was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonald’s.
Ciucci answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing basketball, and how did you get into the sport?
Ciucci: I started playing basketball when I was in fifth grade. I watched my sister play when she was little, and I really wanted to be in on the game.
What do you like about playing basketball?
Ciucci: My favorite thing is when I’m out on the court, I don’t have to think about anything else going on, just playing the game.
What are your strengths as a basketball player?
Ciucci: I think it would be playing to the final buzzer and not giving up when it gets tough.
What is your favorite sports memory?
Ciucci: It would have to be last week’s gritty game against Seneca for the championship and getting to celebrate with my team.
Do you have a nickname and if so, how did you get it?
Ciucci: I’ve been called Goose since I was little, and I’m not sure how it started.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
Ciucci: I would go to Hawaii because it’s beautiful.
What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?
Ciucci: All of the “High School Musicals.”
If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?
Ciucci: It would be my dad because I miss him and would just want to know what he would say.
What are your plans after high school?
Ciucci: I’m not sure where I’m going to school yet, but I want to study psychology and pastoral studies.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
Ciucci: I’m just happy to get the opportunity to play a game that I love with people I love. Last week was a lot of fun seeing shots fall and grinding it out. I’m excited for the postseason.