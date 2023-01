Mendota’s Gavin Evans (132 pounds), Jose Hermosillo (138) and Angil Serrano (285) recorded pins Wednesday to help the Trojans to a 36-33 victory over Streator in Mendota.

Sterling 61, La Salle-Peru 10: Zach Pocivasek (145) won by fall as the Cavaliers lost in La Salle.

Zach Znaniecki earned a major decision for L-P.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Flanagan-Cornell 47, Earlville 44: Ryan Browder scored 19 points Wednesday as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.

Earlville falls to 13-9.