NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

Ali Bosnich scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds Monday as the St. Bede girls basketball team defeated Mendota 56-36 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.
Lily Bosnich had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins, while Ashlyn Ehm added eight points and four boards.
Reanna Brant had 17 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Mendota, while Katie Jenner had eight points and four steals.
Putnam County 37, Midland 24: Gracie Ciucci scored 23 points to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.
Ava Hatton added six points for Putnam County (19-7).
Earlville 42, Yorkville Christian 19: Madyson Olson had 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.
Nevaeh Sansone added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Earlville (11-13).
Fieldcrest 58, Fisher 25: Four Fieldcrest players scored in double figures as the Knights rolled to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.
Carolyn Megow and Haley Carver each scored 14 points with Megow recording a double-double as she grabbed 10 rebounds.
Ashlyn May had 12 points for Fieldcrest (21-3), while Kaitlin White added 11 points.
Roanoke-Benson 60, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 24: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.
BOYS SWIMMING
At Peru: La Salle-Peru/Ottawa won two relays as the Cavaliers finished second in a triangular.
Washington won with 101 points followed by L-P/Ottawa (67) and Kewanee (2).
Bo Weitl, Chris Lowery, Brian Lowery, Owen Phillips won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:48.67, while Chris Lowery, Brian Lowery, Phillips and Jonathon Neu won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.74.
Neu also won the 200 freestyle in 2:01.5, while Phillips claimed the 50 freestyle in 23.04 seconds.
Tucker Ditchfield won the 500 freestyle in 5:34.27.
GIRLS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 3,169, Morris 2,127: Makenzie Hamilton bowled a 608 series, including a 241 high game, as the Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Morris.
Olivia Weber added a 551 series for L-P.
St. Bede 2,509, Mendota 2,198: Aubree Acuncius rolled a 594 series to help the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Peru.
Kylie Hill added a 427 series for St. Bede.
Talya Schwaegerman led the Trojans with a 442 series.
WRESTLING
At Polo: Princeton earned a pair of wins, beating North Boone 51-15 and Polo 45-29.
Ace Christiansen and Casey Etheridge each won by pin against North Boone, while Justin DePauw, Kaydin Gibson, Carlos Benavidez, Augie Christiansen, Casey Etheridge, Carson Etheridge and Eli Berlin recorded pins against Polo.