Wrestling: Princeton beats L-P, Tigers getting ‘where we want to be’

PRINCETON - Last winter, Ian Morris played basketball for Princeton.

This year, on the recommendation of football coach Ryan Pearson, Morris joined the Tigers wrestling team.

“I played basketball last year and that wasn’t helping my football career,” Morris said. “I’m just trying to help out football.

“It’s helping me form strength and how to use your weight and everything.”

Morris helped the wrestling team Thursday as he recorded a third period pin in Princeton’s 54-24 victory over La Salle-Peru in a nonconference dual.

“We performed really well as a team,” the Tiger 195-pounder said. “We had a tough meet the other day, so we bounced back pretty well.

“I still have a lot of things to work on. I’m new to this. I should have had a better match, but it’s alright. It was pretty good.”

Morris recorded a takedown and got a near fall in the first period before extending his lead to 6-0 in the second and 8-0 in the third before recording the pin with 1:18 left.

“There are some techniques I should have done better,” Morris said. “I feel like I should have got the pin faster.

“I have to distribute my weight better. I tend to get off to the side. I have to keep the pressure on.”

The Tigers recorded seven pins, a technical fall, a major decision and a decision.

“We looked pretty good,” Princeton coach Steve Amy said. “We’re getting into that late January, February form where we want to be, so that’s what’s important.

“The big thing (we’re looking for) is them keeping up their intensity and always attacking and we saw a lot of that tonight.”

Carson Etheridge (170) started the night for the Tigers with a pin 1:13 into the first period.

The Cavaliers evened it up at 6 with a pin by freshman Caeden Small, a first-year wrestler, 44 seconds into the first period.

“That was huge,” L-P coach Matt Rebholz said. “For a freshman first-year wrestler, that’s a great accomplishment.

“He’s only had a couple matches for varsity. He’s getting the bugs worked out. He’s coming along.”

After Morris’ pin and another Tiger forfeit tied the match again at 12, Princeton took control with a 5-0 decision by Cade Odell (285), pins from Augustus Swanson (106) and Kaydin Gibson (120), an 18-8 major decision from Justin DePauw (126) and a technical fall by Augie Christiansen for a 36-18 lead.

L-P’s Gunnar Skoog, who was returning from a shoulder injury, stopped Princeton’s run with a second-period pin.

“I was very happy with the way Gunnar Skoog wrestled because he’s been out,” Rebholz said. “He caught him and stuck him in the second period. He almost had him in the first period. That was a great match after not being on the mat for a month.

“He wanted to get back and he’s been working hard in therapy. He did bike work. He was doing everything he could with his shoulder and to keep his weight under control. He sees he can compete. He wrestled real well. I’m excited.”

Skoog got a takedown and a near fall in the first period and extended his lead to 7-1 before getting the pin.

“He is consistently active,” Rebholz said. “He is a great scrambler. I love how he scrambles on then mat. It’s exciting watching him. He can go from not having something to having something real quick.”

Augie Christiansen (145), Casey Etheridge (152) and Preston Arkles (160) recorded pins to close out the match for Princeton.

“Preston Arkles wrestled the best he has all year,” Amy said. “He was transitioning from move to move really well. He just looked fantastic.”