NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Four IVCC men’s basketball players scored in double figures Thursday as the Eagles stayed perfect in Arrowhead Conference play with an 84-78 victory over Carl Sandburg in Oglesby.
Vijay Wallace scored 18 points to lead IVCC (9-12, 5-0 Arrowhead), while Jalen Brown had 14 points, Fieldcrest alumnus Henry Lorton chipped in 13 points, and DeAndre Vortes added 10 points.
The Eagles led 35-23 at halftime.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Carl Sandburg 51, IVCC 48: Streator graduate Natali Haynes scored 17 points Thursday as the Eagles came up short in an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby.
St. Bede alumnae Leah Smudzinski added 12 points for IVCC (5-15, 2-3 Arrowhead).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hall 44, Mendota 14: Haylie Pellegrini scored a career-high 13 points Thursday to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.
Kennedy Wozniak added 10 points for Hall (13-9, 6-2 TRAC East).
Princeton 57, Kewanee 48: Olivia Gartin scored 20 points to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.
Keighley Davis added 11 points for Princeton (19-2, 8-0 TRAC East).
Earlville 50, DePue 22: Madyson Olson had 26 points, 10 rebounds and six steals Thursday as the Red Raiders rolled to a victory in the Little Ten Conference consolation final in Hinckley.
Nevaeh Sansone had 13 points, 15 rebounds and four assists for Earlville (9-13), while McKenzie Hoaglund added four points and 11 boards.
Newman 46, St. Bede 33: The Bruins lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Peru. Ali Bosnich scored 16 points to pace St. Bede.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 53, Fieldcrest 40: Carolyn Megow scored 23 points Thursday as the No. 1-seeded Knights were upset by the No. 4 Chiefs in a Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament semifinal in Bloomington.
Kaitlin White added nine points for Fieldcrest (19-3), which will play No. 3 Eureka in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday.