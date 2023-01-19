NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Brooklyn Ficek scored 24 points – half of the La Salle-Peru girls basketball team’s total – to lead the Cavaliers to a 48-40 victory over Morris in an Interstate 8 Conference game Wednesday in Morris.
Bailey Pode added eight points for L-P.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Putnam County 62, Kewanee 53: Jackson McDonald scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds Wednesday to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.
Andrew Pyszka had 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Panthers, while Austin Mattingly added 12 points.
Earlville 66, Alden-Hebron 37: The Red Raiders cruised to a nonconference victory Wednesday in Hebon.
BOYS SWIMMING
At Stanford: Chris Lowery and Owen Phillips each won a pair of events Wednesday to help La Salle-Peru/Ottawa to a victory in a triangular.
The Cavaliers notched 127 points to top Mahomet-Seymour (115) and Olympia (23).
Lowery won the 200-yard individual medley (2:14.95) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.1), while Phillips won the 50 freestyle (23.14 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (51.39 seconds).
Lowery and Phillips swam with Brian Lowery and Tucker Ditchfield to win the 200 medley relay in 1:52.9, while Phillips, Chris and Brian Lowery and Jonathon Neu won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.63.
Ditchfield won the 500 freestyle in 5:36.64.
GIRLS BOWLING
At Peru: St. Bede racked up 3,602 pins Wednesday to finish just 10 pins behind champion Kewanee in the Three Rivers Conference Meet.
Hall-Putnam County tied for third with 3,166 pins, while Mendota was fifth with 3,073.
Hall-PC’s Emma Nicoli placed second individually with a 534 series, while teammate Sarah Beier was fourth with a 508.
St. Bede’s Aubree Acuncius finished third with a 532.