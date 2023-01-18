NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

The La Salle-Peru boys basketball team dropped a 51-44 decision to Plano in Interstate 8 Conference play on Tuesday night.

L-P trailed 37-14 at halftime, cut the deficit to 35-31 after three before being outscored 16-13 in the fourth.

London Cabrera had 14 points to pace the Cavaliers (12-8, 4-4), while Michael Hartman sank a trio of 3-pointers for nine points. Josh Senica posted eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Seth Adams registered seven points and five assists.

Mendota 72, Bureau Valley 58: The Trojans (8-15, 2-3) earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory over the Storm (5-16, 0-6) in Mendota.

Earlville 83, Leland 20: Garett Cook had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead Earlville to a Little Ten Conference triumph in Leland. Griffin Cook had 14 points, Ryan Browder 13 points and five assists, Easton Fruit 11 points, and Adam Waite 11 rebounds for Earlville (11-8, 4-2).

Hiawatha 46, LaMoille 41: The Lions fell in the LTC contest in Kirkland. Logan Dober had 13 points for the Lions (7-12, 2-5), while Eli Keighin had 10 points and five rebounds, Ian Sundberg seven points and three rebounds, and Tyler Billhorn four points and six rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dixon 50, St. Bede 19: Ali Bosnich had seven points as the Bruins lost a nonconference game in Dixon.

WRESTLING

At Riverdale: Princeton split a pair of duals, beating Mendota 63-12 and losing to Riverdale 48-26.

Cade Odell recorded a pair of pins for the Tigers.

Mendota also fell to Riverdale (76-0). Albert Harris earned a pinfall at 2:40 against the Tigers for his squad’s lone on-mat win of the night.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 95, Black Hawk 92: Vijay Wallace poured in 35 points as the Eagles remained perfect in Arrowhead Conference play with a win in Moline. Tavarius Vinson had 16 points and A.J. Lee added 12 for IVCC.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Black Hawk 97, IVCC 31: IThe Eagles sank just 21% from the field while the Braves made 16 shots from beyond the arc in an Arrowhead Conference game in Moline.

GIRLS BOWLING

Kewanee 2,420, St. Bede 2,308: Kylie Hall rolled a 425 as the Bruins lost a Three Rivers Conference match.

MONDAY RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 59, El Paso-Gridley 35: Carolyn Megow nearly recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds to lead the No. 1-seeded Knights past No. 9 EPG in a Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament quarterfinal at Eureka College.

Macy Gochanour had 16 points, while Ashlyn May added eight points and eight steals for the Knights (19-2) who will play No. 4 Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Illinois Wesleyan University.

At Byron: Hall went 1-1 on the final day of the Byron MLK Tournament, beating Forreston 41-35 and losing 49-17 to Harlem.

Against Forreston, Promise Giacometti scored 17 points as the Red Devils outscored the Cardinals 15-5 in the fourth quarter.

Kennedy Wozniak scored nine points to lead Hall (12-9) against Harlem.

At Hinckley: Nevaeh Sansone had 12 points and 13 rebounds as No. 5-seeded Earlville lost 48-29 to No. 4 Somonauk in a Little Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Madyson Olson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Red Raiders.

Also Monday, No. 8 DePue lost 60-12 to No. 1 Newark.

DePue and Earlville will play in a consolation semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at IMSA.

Bureau Valley 54, Orion 46: Taylor Neuhalfen scored 18 points to help the Storm overcome a six-point halftime deficit to earn a nonconference win in Manlius.

Kate Salisbury scored 15 points for BV, while Kate Stoller added 13 points and six rebounds.

Joliet Catholic 56, La Salle-Peru 44: Brooklyn Ficek scored 16 points as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in Joliet.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 55, El Paso-Gridley 42: Ed Lorton scored 20 points to help the No. 5-seeded Knights to a win over the No. 4 Titans in a Heart of Illinis Conference/McLean County Tournament.

Connor Reihman had 11 points for Fieldcrest, which advances to play No. 1 Lexington at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Peoria Christian 54, Henry-Senachwine 24: The Mallards lost a nonconference game in Peoria.

SATURDAY RESULT

BOYS BOWLING

At Dixon: Mendota fell just 15 pins shy of advancing out of the Dixon Regional, placing fifth with 5,675 pins.

Brothers Landon and Paxton Bauer advanced as individuals for the Trojans. Landon Bauer placed sixth with 1,241 pins, while Paxton Bauer finished 12th with a 1,210.

The Bauers will compete Saturday in the Rockford Guilford Sectional.