NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

The Bureau Valley girls basketball team overcame an early deficit Thursday to beat Hall 48-38 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Manlius.
The Storm trailed 16-8 after one quarter but pulled within two points at halftime before outscoring the Red Devils 26-14 in the second half.
Kate Salisbury scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Bureau Valley, while Kate Stoller and Lesleigh Maynard had 10 points each.
McKenna Christiansen and Promise Giacometti scored nine points each for the Red Devils.
Earlville 40, Hiawatha 24: Nevaeh Sansone and Madyson Olson combined for 38 of Earlville’s 40 points Thursday as the Red Raiders earned a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.
Sansone had 27 points, 11 rebounds and six steals for Earlville (8-12), while Olson had 11 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Fieldcrest 69, El Paso-Gridley 38: Haley Carver drained seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 23 points Thursday in a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.
The Knights (18-2, 8-1 HOIC) led 28-7 after the first quarter and 52-22 at halftime.
Macy Gochanour scored 12 points for Fieldcrest, while Ashlyn May added 11.
Seneca 49, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 24: The Mallards fell behind 22-8 after the first quarter en route to a Tri-County Conference loss Thursday in Seneca.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 67, Highland 62: Vijay Wallace scored 29 points Thursday to help the Eagles to an Arrowhead Conference victory in Oglesby.
A.J. Lee added 19 points for IVCC, which owns a one-game lead in the conference standings.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 70, Highland 66: Sophie Harris scored 24 points Thursday to help the Eagles to an Arrowhead Conference victory in Oglesby.
Natali Haynes contributed 17 points for IVCC.
GIRLS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 2,978, Kaneland 1,828: Olivia Weber bowled a 617 series Thursday to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Peru.
Christine Ricci rolled a 537 series for L-P.
Ottawa 2,664, St. Bede 2,594: Madelyn Fabish rolled a 549 series Thursday as the Bruins fell in Ottawa.
Madelyn Torrance had a 491 series for St. Bede.