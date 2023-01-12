January 11, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

L-P boys bowling wins on senior night

By Kevin Chlum
La Salle Peru High School Athletics logo

La Salle Peru High School Athletics logo

At Illinois Valley Super Bowl, Ethan Picco rolled a 600 series Wednesday as the La Salle-Peru boys bowling team defeated Sterling 3,157-2,877 in a nonconference match on senior night in Peru.

Chance Hank added a 599 series for the Cavaliers.

COED BOWLING

At Ladd: St. Bede swept Hall-Putnam County on Wednesday.

In the girls match, Maddie Fabish bowled a 466 series to help the Bruins to a 2,517-2,065 victory.

Madelyn Torrance added a 443 series for St. Bede. Sarah Beier led the Red Devils with a 512 series.

In the boys match, Dawsyn Kinsley rolled a 535 for the Bruins, who won 2,456-1,654. Dominic Fonderoli led Hall-PC with a 481 series.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kewanee 62, Mendota 37: Katie Jenner scored a game-high 22 points Wednesday as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.

Reanna Brant contributed a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lowpoint-Washburn 64, LaMoille 52: Tyler Billhorn had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Lions lost a nonconference game in LaMoille.

Logan Dober added 11 points for LaMoille.