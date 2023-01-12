NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

At Illinois Valley Super Bowl, Ethan Picco rolled a 600 series Wednesday as the La Salle-Peru boys bowling team defeated Sterling 3,157-2,877 in a nonconference match on senior night in Peru.
Chance Hank added a 599 series for the Cavaliers.
COED BOWLING
At Ladd: St. Bede swept Hall-Putnam County on Wednesday.
In the girls match, Maddie Fabish bowled a 466 series to help the Bruins to a 2,517-2,065 victory.
Madelyn Torrance added a 443 series for St. Bede. Sarah Beier led the Red Devils with a 512 series.
In the boys match, Dawsyn Kinsley rolled a 535 for the Bruins, who won 2,456-1,654. Dominic Fonderoli led Hall-PC with a 481 series.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kewanee 62, Mendota 37: Katie Jenner scored a game-high 22 points Wednesday as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
Reanna Brant contributed a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lowpoint-Washburn 64, LaMoille 52: Tyler Billhorn had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Lions lost a nonconference game in LaMoille.
Logan Dober added 11 points for LaMoille.