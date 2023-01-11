NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

The La Salle-Peru boys bowling team racked up 7,084 pins Tuesday to win the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament by 251 pins over Sycamore (6,833).
L-P’s Chance Hank finished second in the conference season standings with 32 points — five behind champion Rylan Voyles, of Sycamore. L-P’s Ethan Picco and Peyton Baker also earned spots on the all-conference team, while teammates Jake Quick and Aaron Siebert were honorable mention all-conference.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Salle-Peru 55, Rochelle 44: Jasmine Garman scored 20 points Tuesday to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Rochelle.
Taylor Martyn had 18 points for L-P, while Bailey Pode added 12 points.
Earlville 50, Streator 38: Madyson Olson scored 28 points to go along with six steals, five assists and five rebounds Tuesday as the Red Raiders won a nonconference game in Earlville.
Nevaeh Sansone contributed 14 points, 12 rebounds, eight steals and five assists for Earlville (7-12).
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Bede 59, Kewanee 48: The Bruins picked up a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Tuesday in Peru.
Fieldcrest 67, Roanoke-Benson 46: The Knights earned a nonconference victory Tuesday in Minonk.
Somonauk 65, LaMoille 36: Ian Sundberg had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday as the Lions fell in a Little Ten Conference game in Somonauk.
Eli Keighin added nine points for LaMoille.
Newman 63, Mendota 43: The Trojans dropped a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Tuesday in Mendota.
Indian Creek 65, DePue 52: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game Tuesday in Shabbona.
Byron 78, Bureau Valley 53: The Storm lost a nonconference game Tuesday in Manlius.
BOYS SWIMMING
Morris 98, La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 84: Chris Lowery won two individual events and swam on two winning relays as the Cavaliers came up short Tuesday in Morris.
Lowery won the 200-meter individual medley (1:45.13) and the 100 butterfly (1:05.96). He teamed with Bo Weitl, Owen Phillips and Jonathon Neu to win the 200 medley relay (2:05.58) and teamed with Neu, Phillips and Brian Lowery to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.72).
Brian Lowery won the 200 freestyle (2:15.84) and the 400 freestyle (4:59.01), Weitl claimed the 100 backstroke (1:16.27) and Phillips took first in the 50 freestyle (26.02 seconds).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 72, Kishwaukee 51: Fieldcrest graduate Henry Lorton scored a career-high 22 points as the Eagles earned an Arrowhead Conference victory Tuesday in Malta.
Vijay Wallace had 14 points for IVCC, while A.J. Lee added 13 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 85, Kishwaukee 79: The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak with an Arrowhead Conference victory Tuesday in Malta.