NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Gracie Ciucci scored 15 points Monday to help the Putnam County girls basketball team to a 29-25 victory over Seneca in a Tri-County Conference game in Seneca.
Ava Hatton added six points for the Panthers (15-7).
Bureau Valley 59, Mendota 28: The Storm cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.
Bureau Valley led 19-7 after the first quarter and 38-13 at halftime.
Hinckley-Big Rock 50, Earlville 21: Madyson Olson and Nevaeh Sansone scored eight points each as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Hinckley.
Olson also had eight steals and four assists, while Sansone had eight rebounds for Earlville (6-12).
BOYS BOWLING
Mendota 3,209, St. Bede 2,628: Landon Bauer rolled a 711 series to lead the Trojans to a victory in Peru.
Aiden Kent Tucker added a 597 series for Mendota.
Haiden Ator led the Bruins with a 559 series.
GIRLS BOWLING
Mendota 2,474, Streator 2,180: Lauren Holland bowled a 513 series to help the Trojans to a victory in Mendota.
Isabelle Escatel contributed a 443 series for Mendota.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dunlap 54, La Salle-Peru 43: Josh Senica scored 20 points as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in La Salle.
London Cabrera added 14 points for L-P.
Midland 58, Earlville 45: The Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.