January 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Putnam County, Bureau Valley girls basketball teams earn conference wins

By Kevin Chlum
Gracie Ciucci scored 15 points Monday to help the Putnam County girls basketball team to a 29-25 victory over Seneca in a Tri-County Conference game in Seneca.

Ava Hatton added six points for the Panthers (15-7).

Bureau Valley 59, Mendota 28: The Storm cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.

Bureau Valley led 19-7 after the first quarter and 38-13 at halftime.

Hinckley-Big Rock 50, Earlville 21: Madyson Olson and Nevaeh Sansone scored eight points each as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Hinckley.

Olson also had eight steals and four assists, while Sansone had eight rebounds for Earlville (6-12).

BOYS BOWLING

Mendota 3,209, St. Bede 2,628: Landon Bauer rolled a 711 series to lead the Trojans to a victory in Peru.

Aiden Kent Tucker added a 597 series for Mendota.

Haiden Ator led the Bruins with a 559 series.

GIRLS BOWLING

Mendota 2,474, Streator 2,180: Lauren Holland bowled a 513 series to help the Trojans to a victory in Mendota.

Isabelle Escatel contributed a 443 series for Mendota.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dunlap 54, La Salle-Peru 43: Josh Senica scored 20 points as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in La Salle.

London Cabrera added 14 points for L-P.

Midland 58, Earlville 45: The Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.