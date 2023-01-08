NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Seth Adams knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 20 points Saturday to lead the La Salle-Peru boys basketball team to a 56-46 victory over Mendota in a nonconference game in Mendota.
Josh Senica added 18 points for the Cavaliers, who trailed 15-11 after one quarter before outscoring the Trojans 15-8 in the second quarter to take a 26-23 halftime lead.
Cale Strouss and Isaac Guzman scored 11 points each for Mendota.
Reed-Custer 65, Bureau Valley 46: The Storm lost Saturday at the Rock Falls Shootout.
GIRLS BOWLING
At Joliet: Makenzie Hamilton rolled a 1,203 series Saturday to help La Salle-Peru to a third-place finish at the Plainfield South Invitational.
Christine Ricci contributed a 1,150 series for the Cavaliers, who racked up 5,443 pins to finish behind Joliet West (5,794) and Minooka (5,594).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sycamore 58, La Salle-Peru 54 (OT): Brooklyn Ficek scored 21 points Saturday as the Cavaliers came up short in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Sycamore.
Taylor Martyn added 12 points for L-P.
Wethersfield 48, Bureau Valley 29: The Storm lost a nonconference game Saturday in Manlius.
WRESTLING
At Morton: La Salle-Peru’s Connor Lorden won the 220-pound bracket at the Bob and Liz Schnarr Invitational on Saturday.
Lorden recorded two pins to reach the final where he defeated Normal Community’s Cooper Caraway 5-4.
The Cavaliers placed 12th among the 17 teams.
At Morris: St. Bede lost a pair of duals Saturday, falling 45-24 to Morris and 60-20 to Bradley-Bourbonnais.
Hunter Savage (126 pounds), Landon Boggio (132), Grady Gillan (160) and Mike Shaw (285) won by pin against Morris, while Trajan Raffety (138), Jake Migliorini (195) and Ryan Migliorini (220) recorded pins against Bradley-Bourbonnais.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
South Suburban 79, IVCC 61: The Eagles trailed by two at halftime against the No. 10-ranked Bulldogs but were outscored 41-24 in the second half in a nonconference loss Saturday in South Holland.
DeAndre Vortes scored 20 points for IVCC, while Vijay Wallace added 10 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
South Suburban 86, IVCC 62: The Eagles dropped a nonconference game Saturday in South Holland.