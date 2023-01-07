NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Hall senior Mac Resetich scored 22 points and eclipsed 1,000 career points in a 64-55 loss to Newman in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Friday in Sterling.
“Mac deserves all the great things said about him in his four years,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “He’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever coached in 25 years. He earns everything he gets. Mac is a great example for our younger kids to follow because of all the hard work and extra effort he puts in. He’s going to be great in whatever he decides to do.”
Kyian Smith added 15 points for the Red Devils.
Princeton 74, Mendota 29: Grady Thompson scored 19 points Friday as the Tigers rolled to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.
Teegan Davis had 16 points for Princeton (15-0, 4-0 TRC East), while Kolten Monroe added 13 points.
Izaiah Nanez led the Trojans with eight points.
LaMoille 55, Leland 53: Logan Dober scored 20 points Friday as the Lions earned a Little Ten Conference victory in LaMoille.
Tyler Billhorn added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for LaMoille (7-7, 2-2 LTC).
Earlville 43, Amboy 31: Ryan Browder had a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds Friday as the Red Raiders won a nonconference game in Earlville.
Garrett Cook contributed eight points and four assists for Earlville (10-6).
Fieldcrest 66, LeRoy 60: The Knights picked up a Heart of Illinois Conference victory Friday in LeRoy.
Dwight 56, Henry-Senachwine 49: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game Friday in Dwight.
THURSDAY RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Putnam County 38, Roanoke-Benson 32: Ava Hatton poured in 26 points to lead the Putnam County girls basketball team to a 38-32 comeback victory over Roanoke-Benson in a Tri-County Conference game in Roanoke.
The Panthers (14-7) overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half.
La Salle-Peru 48, Mendota 16: Brooklyn Ficek scored 15 points as the Cavaliers rolled to a nonconference victory in La Salle.
Olivia Shetterly and Jasmine Garmin each added seven points for L-P.
Hall 39, Kewanee 32: Promise Giacometti scored 16 points to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.
Toni Newton added 11 points for Hall (9-6, 4-1 TRC East).
Princeton 63, Newman 36: Camryn Driscoll scored 24 points and had five steals as the Tigresses cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Sterling.
Olivia Gartin added 11 points and three steals for Princeton.
Fieldcrest 53, LeRoy 24: Ashlyn May scored 23 points to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in LeRoy.
Macy Gochanour had 13 points for the Knights (17-1, 7-0 HOIC), who outscored the Panthers 22-6 in the third quarter to push a three-point halftime lead to 16 points.
Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 35, Dwight 34: The Mallards used a 3-pointer and a free throw in the final minute to pull out a Tri-County Conference victory in Dwight.
Somonauk 60, Earlville 36: Madyson Olson had 15 points, seven steals and four assists as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Somonauk.
Nevaeh Sansone added 14 points and six rebounds for Earlville (6-11, 2-2 LTC).
COED BOWLING
At Mendota: Clay Buffington rolled a 654 series to help Mendota to a 3,550-3,361 victory over La Salle-Peru in a nonconference match.
Landon Bauer bowled a 617 series for the Trojans, while Alex Holland added a 600 series.
In the girls match, Christine Ricci threw a 596 series to help L-P to a 3,169-2,363 victory, while Makenzie Hamilton added a 568 series for the Cavaliers.
At Peru: Aubree Acuncius rolled a 558 series to help the St. Bede girls to a 2,647-2,013 victory over Streator.
Madelyn Torrance added a 479 series for the Bruins.
In the boys match, Trayger Davis bowled a 583 series as the Bruins lost 2,869-2,721.
BOYS SWIMMING
La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 65, Peoria Notre Dame 23: Brian Lowery, Jonathon Neu, Chris Lowery and Owen Phillips won a pair of relays as the Cavaliers earned a victory.
The foursome won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:35.5 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:36.32.
Brian Lowery won the 200 freestyle (2:01.66) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.8), Chris Lowery won the 50 freestyle (23.66) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.99), Owen Phillips won the 200 individual medley (2:10.35) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.3) and Neu won the 100 freestyle (54.12).
WRESTLING
Rockridge 60, Mendota 12: The Trojans lost in Mendota.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 61, Sauk Valley 54: Vijay Wallace scored 16 points to help the Eagles to an Arrowhead Conference victory in Oglesby.
DeAndre Nobles had 13 points for IVCC, while Dakota Deverteuil added 11 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Sauk Valley 72, IVCC 63: Jenisis Greening and Natali scored 14 points each as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby.
Sophie Harris and Elizabeth Browder added 11 points each for IVCC.