NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Ryan Browder scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds Wednesday to lead the Earlville boys basketball team to a 75-51 win over St. Bede in a nonconference game in Earlville.
Griffin Cook had 21 points and nine rebounds, Adam Waite had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Garrett Cook contributed 12 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Earlville (9-6).
LaMoille 63, Galva 55: Brayden Klein and Ian Sundberg had double-doubles to help the Lions to a nonconference victory in LaMoille.
Klein had 14 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Sundberg had 13 points and 13 boards.
Eli Keighin contributed 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals for LaMoille (6-7), while Tyler Billhorn added 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Streator 29, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 27: Marisa Vickers hit a buzzer-beater to lift the Bulldogs in a nonconference game in Streator.
Kaitlyn Anderson posted her second consecutive double-double to lead the Mallards, combining her game-high 15 points with a game-best 14 rebounds. She also added three blocked shots and four steals. Rachel Eckert added seven points, with Lauren Harbison pitching in four points and a game-best six steals.
IVC 41, Bureau Valley 30: The Storm lost a nonconference game in Manlius.
BOYS BOWLING
Mendota 3,351, Streator 3,153: Landon Bauer rolled a 699 series to lead the Trojans to a victory in Mendota.
Clay Buffington had a 593 series for Mendota, while Alex Holland added a 554 series.
COED BOWLING
At Ladd: The Hall-Putnam County boys and girls teams were swept by Erie-Prophetstown.
In the boys match, Kaiden Kenny rolled a 505 series as the Red Devils lost 2,402-2,390. In the girls match, Sarah Beier had a 513 series as Hall-PC fell 2,357-2,155.