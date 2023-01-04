NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

The La Salle-Peru boys basketball team hung on for a 68-63 victory over Rochelle in an Interstate 8 Conference game Tuesday in Rochelle.
The Cavaliers led 34-29 at halftime and extended their advantage to 56-44 after three quarters.
The Hubs trimmed their deficit to 65-63 with 56 seconds left.
Newman 68, St. Bede 56: The Bruins lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Tuesday in Sterling.
Fulton 60, Bureau Valley 41: The Storm fell in a Three Rivers Conference crossover Tuesday in Fulton.
BOYS SWIMMING
La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 55, Moline 38: Chris Lowery and Owen Phillips each won two individual events and swam on two winning relays to help the Cavaliers to a victory at L-P.
Lowery won the 100-yard freestyle in 53.52 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.19, while Phillips took first in the 50 freestyle in 22.88 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 5:32.17.
The pair swam with Bo Weitl and Brian Lowery to win the 200 medley relay in 1:48.67 and teamed with Brian Lowery and Jonathon Neu to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.45.
Brian Lowery won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.24.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PORTA 48, Fieldcrest 38: Kaitlin White scored 13 points as the Knights suffered their first loss of the season in a nonconference game in Petersburg.
Ashlyn May added nine points for Fieldcrest (16-1), which fell behind 15-5 after the first quarter.
BOYS BOWLING
St. Bede 2,592, Erie-Prophetstown 2,344: Haiden Ator bowled a 658 series to lead the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Peru.
Dominic Fonderoli added a 484 series for St. Bede
Sycamore 3,376, La Salle-Peru 3,284: Chance Hank rolled a 643 series as the Cavaliers lost in Interstate 8 Conference action in DeKalb.
David Lawrence added a 578 series for L-P.
GIRLS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 3,056, Sycamore 2,575: Christine Ricci rolled a 597 series to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Peru.
Makenzie Hamilton contributed a 555 series for L-P.
St. Bede 2,319, Erie-Prophetstown 2,116: Madelyn Torrance rolled a 447 series to help the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Peru.
Maddy Fabish added a 430 series for St. Bede.
WRESTLING
At Seneca: Princeton earned a pair of wins in a nonconference triangular, beating Plano 51-27 and Seneca 49-30.
Augie Christiansen and Kaydin Gibson each recorded two pins, Augustus Swanson won by fall and technical fall and Casey Etheridge won by major decision and technical fall.