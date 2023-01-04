NewsTribune 2022 top 10 sports stories

In 2022, big names in the Illinois Valley retired, athletes set records and won titles, coaches achieved milestones and teams had unprecedented success.
Here’s a look at the top 10 sports stories in the NewsTribune area in 2022:
1. J.A. Happ retires from MLB
St. Bede graduate and Peru native J.A. Happ announced his retirement from Major League Baseball in 2022 after a 15-year career.
Happ went 133-100 with a 4.13 ERA and 1,661 strikeouts as he pitched for eight teams in his career.
“I remember when I first started, (it was) find a way to get to the big leagues. Find a way to stick in the big leagues,” Happ said in June. “To get 10 years was always the biggest milestone everybody would say. It’s hard enough to get there and even harder to stick. To get [parts of 15] seasons, it’s pretty special looking back.”
Happ was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2004 and made his MLB debut in 2007. He was a member of the Phillies’ 2008 World Series championship.
Happ also pitched for the Houston Astros (2010-12), Toronto Blue Jays twice (2012-14, 2016-18), Seattle Mariners (2015), Pittsburgh Pirates (2015), New York Yankees (2018-20), Minnesota Twins (2021) and St. Louis Cardinals (2021).
Happ’s best season came in 2018 when he was 20-4 with a 3.18 ERA for the Blue Jays. He was named to the 2018 American League All-Star team and earned the save in the AL’s 8-6 win.
2. Mark Haberkorn reaches 1,000 career victories
In 2022, La Salle-Peru volleyball coach Mark Haberkorn joined an exclusive club.
With a 25-20, 24-26, 25-22 victory over rival Ottawa, Haberkorn became the fifth volleyball coach in state history to record 1,000 career victories.
“To reach 1,000, it’s something I’ve pushed for. Something I wanted to achieve recently as I got close,” Haberkorn said after the match. “I thought it’d be a super achievement to get to 1,000. It’s been a great ride. I’ve enjoyed all the time I’ve put into the program. There’s been a lot of sacrifices and support from my family.”
Haberkorn has a 1,002-280-18 record, putting him in the 1000-win club with St. Francis’ Peg Kopec (1,248), Mount Pulaski’s Donna Dulle (1,127), Mater Dei’s Fred Rakers (1,046) and Hersey’s Nancy Lill (1,046).
3. Pistol Shrimp have two players drafted, make playoffs
The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp had a successful season in their second summer in Peru.
The Shrimp had two players selected in the MLB draft with Noah Schultz being taken by the White Sox in the first round and Luke Adams being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers.
On the field, the Shrimp had their best record in their three-year history at 39-22 and won a playoff game for the first time to reach the Eastern Conference final.
“I told them after the game how thrilled I was for them and thanked them for their heart and the way they played for one another,” Shrimp owner/manager John Jakiemiec said after the final game. “It’s just been a joy for me to be associated with this group.”
The Shrimp and the City of Peru reached an agreement that will keep the team in the Illinois Valley for at least the next two seasons.
4. Teegan Davis signs with Iowa football
It’s not often a football player from the Illinois Valley signs with a Division I school let along a Big Ten Conference team.
But that’s what Princeton senior Teegan Davis did this fall as he inked a national letter of intent to play for the University of Iowa.
Davis was a two-way Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State player as a quarterback and defensive back as a senior as he led the Tigers to an 11-1 record and a Class 3A quarterfinal appearance.
Davis will play defensive back for the Hawkeyes.
5. Matt Winkler retires
From the time Fieldcrest High School formed in 1992, Matt Winkler was a staple on the sidelines as the school’s first and only boys basketball coach.
After the 2021-22 season, Winkler retired.
Winkler led the Knights to a 613-222 record with 14 regional titles, 15 conference regular-season first-place finishes and eight Midstate/Heart of Illinois conference tournament titles in 30 seasons.
6. Teegan Davis, Nakeita Kessling win state titles
Princeton’s Teegan Davis and Henry-Senachwine’s Nakeita Kessling reached the pinnacle of Illinois high school track and field in 2022 as each claimed a state title.
Davis cleared 6 feet, 6 ¼ inches to claim the Class 2A high jump crown. He also earned a seventh-place medal in the long jump.
Kessling won the Class 1A 400-meter dash state title by running a 58.42 seconds. She also placed second in the long jump and broke the area record in the event during the season with a leap of 19-6 ¾.
7. Teegan Davis, Mac Resetich have record-setting seasons
Princeton quarterback Teegan Davis and Hall quarterback Mac Resetich set records this fall.
In leading the Tigers to an 11-1 record and a Class 3A quarterfinal appearance, Davis threw for 1,638 yards to become Princeton’s all-time passing leader with 3,477 yards. He also threw for 20 touchdowns and ran for 766 yards and 17 TDs.
Resetich moved from running back to quarterback as coach Randy Tieman returned for his second stint leading the program and led the Red Devils to a 5-5 mark and a Class 4A playoff berth.
Resetich ran for single-season school records of 2,227 yards and 30 touchdowns and set the school single-season TD record with 34 as he had four returns for scores. Resetich also broke the school single-game records with 429 rushing yards and seven TDs against Mendota.
8. St. Bede announces conference change
St. Bede will be leaving the Three Rivers Conference after the 2022-23 school year to join the Tri-County Conference for all sports but football in 2023-24. The Bruins were a member of the Tri-County from 1994-94 to 2009-10.
For football, the Bruins will join the new Chicago Prairie Football League.
Along with St. Bede, the Chicago Prairie will include Marquette, Seneca, Dwight, Walther Christian, Westmont, Elmwood Park and Ridgewood.
9. Fieldcrest girls basketball places fourth at state
The Fieldcrest girls basketball team won its first 19 games of the 2021-22 season en route to unprecedented success.
The Knights won the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament and finished the regular season with a 34-2 record.
Fieldcrest won the Class 2A Seneca Regional, Peotone Sectional and Morton College Supersectional to earn the program’s first state tournament berth.
The Knights lost 51-47 to Winnebago in the semifinals and lost 49-45 to Pana in the third-place game.
10. L-P girls bowling finishes sixth at state
With a deep lineup, the La Salle-Peru girls bowling team was dominant, finishing with an undefeated dual record and winning the Interstate 8 Conference regular-season and tournament titles.
The Cavaliers carried that success into the postseason by placing fourth at the Minooka Regional and winning the L-P Sectional to earn a state tournament berth, where they racked up 11,198 pins over 12 games to place sixth.