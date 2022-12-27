NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

The No. 3-seeded Putnam County boys basketball team led Wilmington 31-20 at halftime of its opening-round game of the Marquette Christmas Tournament on Monday, but the Wildcats (4-4) outscored the Panthers 35-13 in the second half to pull off a 55-44 upset at Bader Gymnasium.
Jackson McDonald had 17 points for PC (11-4) with Wyatt Grimshaw adding 10.
Wilmington’s Ryan Meents led all scorers with 24 points.
Seneca 80, Indian Creek 31: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the top-seeded Fighting Irish —behind 33 points from Paxton Giertz, 23 more from Braden Ellis and eight from Calvin Maierhofer — rolled to the triumph over the Timberwolves.
The Fighting Irish (11-0) led 21-9 after the opening quarter, 49-16 at halftime and 76-23 heading to the fourth quarter against the Timberwolves (3-10).
Indian Creek was paced by eight points from Jeffery Probst, six from Landon Schrader and five from Logan Schrader.
Seneca will now play Hall at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, while Indian Creek takes on St. Bede at 10:30 a.m. in the consolation bracket.
Serena 61, Dwight 54: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the No. 5-seeded Huskers trailed the Trojans 13-12 after the opening quarter but held a 29-21 advantage at halftime and 43-30 lead after three before holding off a late charge by Dwight.
Carson Baker led a balanced Serena (11-1) attack with 14 points, followed by 13 from Tanner Faivre, 12 from Cam Figgins and 10 from Braxton Hart.
Dwight’s Wyatt Thompson poured in a game-high 23 for Dwight (3-9), while Conner Telford added 16 and Dawson Carr nine.
Serena will now play Lexington at 3:30 p.m., while Dwight takes on Somonauk in the consolation bracket at 9 a.m.
Lexington 66, Somonauk 40: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Bobcats trailed the No. 4-seeded Minutemen 20-10 after the opening quarter, 38-18 at the intermission and 58-28 heading to the fourth.
Coleton Eade had 13 points for Somonauk (4-8), with Brock Sexton adding nine and Carson Bahrey chipping in five.
Griffen Hari led all scorers with 24 points for Lexington (12-1), while Alec Thomas added 16.
Reed-Custer 63, Flanagan-Cornell 38: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Falcons led 12-11 after the first quarter and the teams were tied at 25-25 at halftime before the No. 6-seeded Comets used a 38-13 second-half advantage to earn the triumph.
Connor Reed led F-C (5-6) with 13 points with Kesler Collins adding 10 and Seth Jones nine. Reed-Custer (8-1) received 14 points from Jake McPherson, 13 from Wes Shats and 12 from Jace Christian.
F-C will now play Putnam County in the consolation bracket on Tuesday at 12 p.m., while Reed-Custer plays Wilmington at 6:30 p.m.
Earlville 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 48: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Red Raiders advanced with the win over the No. 8 seeded Panthers.
Earlville’s Ryan Browder had 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Adam Waite posted 17 points, 11 rebounds. Griffin Cook had 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Red Raiders (7-4), Garret Cook 11 points, seven assists and five steals, and Diego Vazquez five assists.
Cale Halpin had 15 points for GSW (7-7) with Bennett Grant adding 11.
Earlville will now play Marquette Academy at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, while GSW will take on Woodland in the consolation bracket at 1:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Earlville 78, LaMoille 17: At the Earlville Christmas Tournament, the Red Raiders — led by 35 points, 12 assists and eight steals by Madyson Olson — opened their own tourney with a solid win over the Lions.
Nevaeh Sansone had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Earlville (6-8), while Lexie Campbell posted seven points, six rebounds and four assists.