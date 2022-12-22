NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

After losing to Newark in the Somonauk tournament in November, the La Salle-Peru girls basketball team got revenge Wednesday with a 50-23 victory over the Norsemen in the Silver Bracket of the Ottawa Holiday Tournament.
The Cavaliers trailed 8-4 after the first quarter but took control by outscoring Newark 22-6 in the second quarter and 18-6 in the third quarter.
Taylor Martyn scored 17 points to lead L-P, while Addie Duttlinger and Emma Garretson added seven points each.
The final day of the tournament scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to predicted inclement weather and rescheduled for Jan. 2.
The Cavaliers will face Joliet Catholic in the Silver Bracket final (fifth-place game) at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2.
Riverdale 52, Mendota 21: Reanna Brant had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks Wednesday as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Mendota.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mendota 53, Riverdale 51: Dominik Stamberger scored a basket as time expired to lift the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory Wednesday in Mendota.
BOYS SWIMMING
At La Salle: Chris Lowery and Owen Phillips each won two individual events and helped a pair of relays to wins as La Salle-Peru/Ottawa rolled to a victory in a triangular Wednesday at L-P.
The Cavaliers notched 85 points to beat Metamora (58) and Kewanee (10).
Lowery won the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.87) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.71), while Phillips claimed the 50 freestyle (23.04 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (59.15 seconds).
The foursome of Bo Weitl, Chris Lowery, Brian Lowery and Phillips won the 200 medley relay in 1:48.45 and the group of Brian Lowery, Jonathon Neu, Chris Lowery and Phillips won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:36.85.