NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

The Fieldcrest boys basketball team rolled to a 60-31 victory over Flanagan-Cornell in a Heart of Illinois Conference game Tuesday in Minonk.

COED BOWLING

At Peru: The St. Bede boys and girls teams lost to Oregon on Tuesday at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl.

Haiden Ator rolled a 614 series as the St. Bede boys lost 3,443-2,936, while Dominic Fonderoli added a 593 series.

In the girls match, Maddy Fabish bowled a 507 series as the Bruins lost 2,392-2,286.

WRESTLING

At Mendota: The Trojans went 0-3 in duals Tuesday, losing 84-0 to Ottawa, 60-12 to Streator, and 54-6 to St. Bede.

For Mendota, Corbin Furar (138 pounds) and Keegan Stewart (132) recorded pins against Streator, while Julian Jordan (152) earned a pin against St. Bede.

Against Mendota, St. Bede got pins from Hunter Savage (132), Trajan Rafferty (138), Logan Pineda (145), Garrett Connelly (160), Jake Migliorini (195) and Ryan Migliorini (220).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amboy 38, Bureau Valley 20: The Storm lost a nonconference game Tuesday in Manlius. Kate Salisbury scored 11 points for the Storm.