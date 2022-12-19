NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Hall girls basketball’s McKenna Christiansen

Hall girls basketball standout McKenna Christiansen was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week.
After earning all-tournament recognition at the Integrated Stone Seed Falcon/Irish Tournament, Christiansen averaged 15.3 points over her last four games as she led Hall to a pair of Three Rivers Conference East Division victories, with 19 points and 11 rebounds against Mendota and 23 points against Newman.
For her performance, McDonald received 201 of 357 total votes cast for the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Also on the ballot were runner-up Aubree Acuncius (St. Bede girls bowling), Mac Resetich (Hall boys basketball) and Adam Waite (Earlville boys basketball).
“McKenna is off to a really nice start to her season and I think it’s only going to get better for her as we move along,” Hall coach TJ Orlandi said. “Once our team gets fully healthy, I think that’s going to only help her moving forward. We ask so much of her, to score and handle the basketball, but she also really does a great job rebounding the weak side of our zone and is always active and aggressive on defense.
“I’ve seen her improve her game each year and she’s always asking questions, getting extra help, and working to get better. She’s been a great teammate and player for us the past few years and I’m looking forward to seeing all she accomplishes down the road.”
Christiansen answered a few questions from Shaw Local sports reporter Charlie Ellerbrock:
How do you feel your basketball season is going? Up to expectations?
Christiansen: I feel that our basketball season is going well right now. I feel we are up to expectations and have the potential to go far this season.
What is you favorite basketball memory?
Christiansen: One out of my many basketball experiences would be when my AAU (Illinois Valley Warriors) team won a tournament in the Nike Cup up in Chicago.
Based on your experience, what advice about high school would you give to incoming freshmen?
Christiansen: Some advice I would give to incoming freshmen would be to value it and have fun. It goes by really fast and even if you mess up or feel like you had a bad game, you always have more games ahead of you to make it up.
What is you favorite subject in school and why?
Christiansen: My favorite subject in school is probably PE because I get to socialize a lot with people.
What activities outside of sports do you take part in?
Christiansen: This winter, I helped wrap presents for kids in need. I also love spending time with friends and family.
What is your favorite Christmas song?
Christiansen: My favorite Christmas song is probably “Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber.
What is the best Christmas present you ever received?
Christiansen: The best Christmas present I have ever received was a dog.
If you could have one meal of your favorite foods, what would be served?
Christiansen: If I could have one meal of my favorite foods, I would choose mac and cheese with Oscar Meyer hot dogs.
Given the time and money, what country would you travel to and why?
Christiansen: If I could travel anywhere, I would travel to Jamaica again because it is really pretty there and I love the warm weather.