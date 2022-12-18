NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

The Earlville boys basketball team defeated host Mendota 51-41 on Saturday night to improve to 6-4 on the season.
Diego Vazquez led the Red Raiders with 14 points, while Griffin Cook had 11 points, five assists and five steals. Adam Waite added nine points and 14 rebounds, Garett Cook nine points and Ryan Browder seven points for Earlville.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mendota 47, Earlville 31: At Mendota, the Trojans led 13-6 after one quarter, 24-9 at halftime and 39-23 heading to the fourth quarter.
Mendota was led by a game-best 19 points and five steals by Katie Jenner, with Cassie Gonzalez posting 11 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Reanna Brandt added nine points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
Earlville (5-8) was led by Nevaeh Sansone’s 18 points and seven rebounds, while Madyson Olson added 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Lexi Campbell chipped in three points and eight rebounds.
Hall 35, Serena 30: At Spring Valley, the Red Devils defeated the visiting Huskers.
McKenna Christiansen paced Hall (6-4) with a game-high 20 points, while Kennedy Wozniak added five points. Promise Giacometti and Toni Newton chipped in four points each for the hosts.
WRESTLING
Mendota’s Watson fifth at Stillman Valley Tournament: Mendota’s Rhett Watson finished in fifth place at 145 pounds at the Stillman Valley Tournament, while Julian Jordan finished fourth at 152 in the junior varsity bracket.