NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

The Mendota boys bowling team defeated Ottawa 3,478-2,750 at the Mendota Elks on Wednesday afternoon.
The Trojans were led with an outstanding 741 series from Landon Bauer, which included high games of 277 and 245. Aiden Kent Tucker posted a 638 (245, 223), and Alex Holland rolled a 537 (200).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Annawan 63, Bureau Valley 30: At Annawan, the Storm fell on the road to the Braves.
WRESTLING
Kaneland 59, La Salle-Peru 22: At Maple Park, the Cavaliers fell to the Knights in the Interstate 8 Conference dual.
JV/SOPHOMORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marquette 40, Putnam County 23: In R.M. Germano Gym in Granville, Marquette posted a 13-2 second quarter to take control.
Kealey Rick led the Crusaders with 17 points, while Eme Bouxsein topped the Panthers with eight points.
JV BOYS BOWLING
Mendota 1,598, Ottawa 1,403: At the Mendota Elks, the Trojans topped Ottawa with Nick Sheridan’s 489 series leading the way.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 83, Joliet 78: At Oglesby, A.J. Lee scored 21 points to lead the Eagles to a nonconference victory.
Dre Vortes had 18 points for IVCC (4-11), while Vijay Wallace added 11 points. Jalen Brown and Malik Johnson chipped in 10 points each.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 55, Joliet 49: At Oglesby, Natali Haynes scored 18 points to help the Eagles — which outscored the Wolves 19-7 in the fourth quarter — to a nonconference victory.
Elizabeth Browder had 12 points for IVCC (3-9), while Jenisis Greening had seven, and Alyx Carls added six.