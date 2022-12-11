NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Ali Bosnich scored 22 points Saturday to help the St. Bede girls’ basketball team to a 47-29 victory over Earlville in a nonconference game in Peru.
Lily Bosnich added eight points for the Bruins.
Nevaeh Sansone had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds for Earlville, while Madyson Olson added nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Mendota 26, Streator 24: Reanna Brant had 14 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks and three steals Saturday as the Trojans edged the Bulldogs in a nonconference game in Streator.
Katie Jenner added eight points and six steals for Mendota.
Princeton 46, Morris 25: The Tigresses earned a nonconference victory Saturday in Princeton.
Serena 38, Putnam County 30: Ava Hatton and Gracie Ciucci scored 11 points each Saturday as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Granville.
WRESTLING
At Plano: Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (106 pounds) and Augie Christiansen (145) won their brackets Saturday to help the Tigers finish fifth at the Reaper Classic.
Swanson pinned Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Gage Martin in 1:01 in the title match.
Christiansen found enough strength to bounce back from an illness to edge Oregon’s Seth Stevens, 6-4, in overtime.
“I was sick all week so I haven’t been doing much wrestling,” Christiansen said. “I didn’t get to practice on Wednesday and didn’t wrestle in our dual on Thursday so I just came here (on Friday) and it was very rough, but I got some work in. I got everything out of me today and was feeling good.”
While his stamina tank was nearly empty at the very end, he had enough left to prevail.
“You’ve got to just keep telling yourself that you’re not sick, you’re fine,” he said. “Even in the last match I was more tired than I usually would be, but I kept telling myself ‘You’re fine, keep going, keep going,’ and it ended up paying off.”
At Port Byron: Hunter Savage (126 pounds), Jake Migliorinin (195), Ryan Migliorini (220) and Mike Shaw (285) each placed fifth for St. Bede in the Riverdale’s Jim Boyd Invitational on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wethersfield 56, Henry-Senachwine 40: The Mallards lost a nonconference game Saturday in Kewanee.