NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Princeton’s Grady Thompson

Princeton senior Grady Thompson has been the area’s top scorer this season.
The week of Nov. 28 was no different as he averaged 21.7 points per game to help the Tigers to three wins.
He scored 26 points in a win at Alleman and had 25 in a win over IVC in Princeton.
“He’s a kid who works on his craft 24-7 and it shows on the court,” Princeton coach Jason Smith said. “He loves basketball. He’s just a special kid. He’s a better kid than he is a basketball player. I’m just so proud of him for his performance all the time. He gives 100 percent effort and the kids look up to him. He’s a really good leader for us.”
For his performance, Thompson was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Thompson answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into the sport?
I did an Elks Hoop Shoot when I was 9. I had never touched a basketball before. I don’t know how I did it. It was hard work, but I made it down to state and got third.
What makes you a good basketball player?
I think it’s my work ethic and my teammates give me the ball in the right spots.
What do you like about playing basketball?
It’s a fun game. It’s high tempo. I don’t know what there’s not to love about it.
What is the best gift you ever received for Christmas?
Probably my PS4 that I got a few years ago.
What is your favorite Christmas movie?
Home Alone or Elf.
If you could get advice from anybody, who would it be and why?
Michael Jordan because he’s the greatest of all time. If you get advice from that guy, you better use it.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
Alaska. My dad went there and he had a good time, so I think it’d be fun for me to go fishing up there.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
Grilled cheese.
What are your plans after high school?
I’m going to play college basketball somewhere. I’m not entirely sure where yet, but that’s my plan.
What’s your favorite subject in school and why?
Right now, probably my sewing class. It’s fun to learn and it’s a life skill.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance the week of Nov. 28?
I thought I played well. My teammates got me in the right spots and coach called the right plays.