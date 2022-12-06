NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

Chance Hank rolled a 660 series Monday to lead the La Salle-Peru boys bowling team to a 3,454-2,468 victory in an Interstate 8 Conference match at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb.
Ethan Picco bowled a 596 series for L-P, while Aaron Siebert added a 582 series.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Bede 40, Newman 36: Playing a bit short-handed against an equally short-handed team Monday, St. Bede found itself in a dogfight it did not expect.
But thanks to Ashlynn Ehm’s 21 points and some key baskets in the final minutes, the Bruins pulled out a Three Rivers East win in Sterling.
“I didn’t think we were going to go through that, but we just kept pushing,” Ehm said. “We’re a small team, so we’re in good shape and have conditioning to just keep going. And I think we’re pretty smart; we do have errors sometimes, but we push through it.
“It’s great to get this win.”
St. Bede (3-3, 1-1) led 8-7 after the first quarter and 18-15 at halftime before pulling away a bit in the third. Ella Hermes hit her second 3-pointer of the game, and Ehm had a basket and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line in the period to stretch the margin to 28-21 heading into the fourth.
Newman (0-8, 0-3) fought back, cutting its deficit to 34-32 in the final three minutes. But Hermes hit a jumper from the free-throw line to push the margin to four points with 1:40 left, then Ehm scored and was fouled with 1:12 to play. Despite a lane violation on the free throw, the Bruins led 38-32.
“Ashlynn stepped up and had a real nice game,” St. Bede coach Stephanie Mickley said. “It’s good that we play in close games so we know how to handle it, and we can see it expose our weaknesses. But we’ve got to work on the fundamentals harder.”
Hall 43, Mendota 25: McKenna Christiansen scored 19 points Monday to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.
Promise Giacometti added nine points for Hall (4-4, 2-1 TRC East), which held the Trojans scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Putnam County 37, Midland 23: Ava Hatton scored 21 points Monday to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.
Fieldcrest 61, Lexington 20: The host Knights remained undefeated with a convincing Heart of Illinois Conference win Monday in Minonk. Ashlyn May (20 points, five steals, five assists) paced the Knights (9-0 overall, 3-0 HOIC), with Kaitlin White adding 18 points and five steals and Haley Carver contributing 11 points.
Roanoke-Benson 51, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 12: The Mallards suffered a Tri-County Conference loss Monday in Roanoke.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Henry-Senachwine 67, LaMoille 36: The Mallards earned a nonconference victory Monday in Henry.
Logan Dobee had 10 points for the Lions.